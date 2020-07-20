Actor Charles Bukeko's wife has accused the Karen hospital of negligence following the death of her husband.

Beatrice Andega Bukeko, speaking during her husband's burial on Monday in Busia, said the hospital only treated one disease and did not focus on other areas.

She claimed that the hospital only carried out COVID-19 test leaving out other tests like malaria and pneumonia as required.

"They didn't consider his condition an emergency and he died while we were at the waiting bay," she said.

"When he went to the hospital, he requested for three tests of malaria, pneumonia and Covid-19 but the hospital concentrated only on Covid and ignored the rest," Ms Andega added.

While the burial attracted lots of attention in the area, health protocols were strictly observed, with mourners from Nairobi isolated in a separate tent.

Police officers were deployed to the home where they guarded the gates to ensure anyone coming in had a face mask and washed their hands.