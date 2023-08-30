Muthee Kiengei introduces Sh300 membership to his online church

While addressing the congregation during the church service, Kiengei held up a card and informed the congregants that they would receive these cards for proper identification.

He further explained that the cards were already available, with 6,000 cards in circulation, and an additional 5,000 pieces intended for distribution to the chairperson of the online platform.

He continued by explaining that his online congregants would need to possess the card as proof of their church membership.

He highlighted that this process streamlines the task of identifying members through the church's data, and he mentioned that there would be a charge of Sh300 for obtaining the card.

How much will Pastor Kiengei make from his online followers?

Pastor Kiengei's YouTube channel boasts 216K subscribers and a brief overview reveals that he has already uploaded 838 videos.

This writer proceeded to calculate the potential earnings that Kiengei would accrue if his online followers opted to pay the monthly membership fee of Sh300.

Assuming that Kiengei successfully distributes all 5,000 cards as he mentioned, he would ultimately accumulate Sh1.5 million.

Over the course of one year, Kiengei could potentially amass Sh18 million in membership fees from his online congregants.

On average, Kiengei garners a total of 24,320 views for his YouTube videos.

If each viewer were to contribute the Sh300 fee, Kiengei would potentially accumulate Sh7.2 million per month.

Given that this remittance is conducted on a monthly basis, Kiengei's earnings from his online congregants would eventually amount to a total of Sh86.4 million.

Kiengei had previously refuted allegations of establishing his own church with the intent of personal enrichment.

He asserted that as a bishop, he held a position that should not be used for personal gain. He further disclosed that he had refrained from collecting tithes for two years.

