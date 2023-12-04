The sports category has moved to a new website.

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Sue Munene renowned for her catchphrase 'Twa Twa,' highlights the risks of parents kissing their children

Pastor Sue Munene
Pastor Sue Munene

In recent discussions sparked by a TikTok video shared by Emma the grand pioneer, Pastor Sue Munene, renowned for her catchphrase 'Twa Twa,' has brought attention to a critical aspect of parenting - the normalisation of kissing children, particularly on their lips.

Sue's perspective on this matter delves into the potential impact on a child's understanding of boundaries and relationships as they grow.

In the TikTok video dated December 3, Pastor Sue Munene emphasised her belief that parents should avoid touching their children's private parts, lips included.

Pastor Sue Munene
Pastor Sue Munene Pulse Live Kenya

She contended that such actions may inadvertently convey the wrong message to children about physical boundaries and intimacy.

Sue raised concerns about the potential repercussions when children, having experienced these actions at home, may seek or accept similar gestures from others outside the family unit.

"I have seen parents who kiss their sons and daughters, it is not right. When you teach them, now they want to be kissed by any other man or woman who comes along their way. Another private part of the child is the breast," she said.

Pastor Sue Munene
Pastor Sue Munene Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Sue specifically mentioned the lips and the breasts as private parts that should not be touched, highlighting the potential psychological impact these actions might have on a child's understanding of appropriate physical contact.

According to Sue, girls have seven sensitive parts, including the thighs, while boys have six.

She stressed the importance of safeguarding these areas, emphasising that they are sensitive and can be arousing, thus requiring protection from inappropriate touch.

"Whether you are a man or a girl nobody should touch them. Remember that it is part of the organs that arouses a man or a woman so no one should touch them," she said.

Pastor Sue Munene [Photo: Facebook]
Pastor Sue Munene [Photo: Facebook] Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Sue Munene stressed the need for careful consideration when introducing children to matters of sexual education.

She advocated for thoughtful and relatable language that parents should employ instead of using explicit terms.

Sue suggested a collaborative approach where both parents play a role in educating their children about their bodies and boundaries.

Pastor Joseph and Sue Munene [Photo: Facebook]
Pastor Joseph and Sue Munene [Photo: Facebook] Pulse Live Kenya

In her recommendation, Sue proposed a method where parents swap roles in discussing sensitive topics with their children. For instance, the mother might take the son, while the father addresses the daughter, and vice versa.

This approach aims to ensure that both parents contribute to a comprehensive and well-rounded understanding of the subject.

Sue acknowledged that different parents may have unique perspectives, and swapping roles enables each parent to provide valuable insights.

"What I see works best is when parents swap. I take the boy and the father takes the girl, then after that next time we swap again because there's something probably the father did not explain properly and can explain and vice versa," she said.

Pastor Sue and Joseph Munene [Photo: Instagram]
Pastor Sue and Joseph Munene [Photo: Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Crucially, Sue emphasised that discussions about sexual education should not be overly serious. Instead, she suggested incorporating an element of fun into these conversations.

By doing so, parents can alleviate potential discomfort and fear that may arise when addressing such sensitive topics.

The goal is to foster an open and comfortable environment where children feel safe discussing these matters with their parents.

