Controversial trademark - Pastor claims ownership of Twa! Twa! phrase

Fabian Simiyu

Pastor Sue used the phrase for the first time in 2019 during a church service

Pastor Sue Munene [Photo: Facebook]
Pastor Sue Munene has applied to Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi) to trademark the viral phrase 'twa twa' that she coined in 2019 during a church service.

She used the term to refer to intimacy between a man and a woman since she couldn't put it out bluntly.

Kenyans found the clip of the pastor using the coded words funny, and it was widely reshared until some artists started using the phrase in their songs.

Pastor Sue and Joseph Munene [Photo: Instagram]
Unlike other Kenyans who have trademarked viral phrases for money, Pastor Sue has made it clear that she wants to use it for godly purposes and that she won't stop anyone from using the viral words.

She explained in an interview with Sunday Nation, "The proposed mark is a symbolic non-linguistic voice tag popularized by commonly denoting relationship intimacy. But, hey, you need not be afraid of using it. It’s ownership, not for any other purpose. Not for commercial, not for anything. You see the way people say they want to be paid? That is being selfish."

Pastor Sue said that she had thought of copyrighting the phrase as soon as it went viral, but that did not happen since she went abroad and stayed there for nine months together with her husband Mr Joseph Munene.

Pastor Joseph and Sue Munene [Photo: Facebook]
"We wanted to register it in January 2020. Then we went to the US and stayed there for nine months, and the matter died," she added.

According to Sue, the term 'twa twa' is a coded language for God-given s*x in marriage. She added that she is delighted she introduced the terminology since couples have now found an easier term to use when asking for conjugal rights.

Other Kenyans who have copyrighted their works include Franci Atwoli, who secured his viral catchphrase 'Alaa' with a copyright deal.

COTU chairperson Francis Atwoli
READ: How Atwoli will pump in cash from his viral catchphrase

The COTU secretary general will have to be paid by anyone who wishes to use the word. Atwoli rose to fame in 2021 during an interview with a local media house when he used the word sarcastically to show disbelief.

Choreographer David Moya revealed that he had patented his moves on 18 February just to own what he believed was what he created from scratch.

