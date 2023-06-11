The sports category has moved to a new website.

Paula Kajala explains why she hates Harmonize

Fabian Simiyu

Harmonize dated Paula's mother, Fridah, at some point

Paula Kajala
PaulaKajala, the daughter of Tanzanian actress Fridah Kajala, shared her perspective on why she harbors strong feelings of dislike towards Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Rajab Abdul, also known as Harmonize.

According to Paula, she believes that people often assume that individuals in the entertainment industry lack boundaries.

This perception may have contributed to Harmonize attempting to pursue a romantic relationship with her while he was still in a relationship with her mother.

Harmonize proposes to Kajala [Instagram]
Paula's negative feelings towards Harmonize stem from this experience, leading her to express her strong dislike for him.

Harmonize, however, broke up with Fridah. During her recent visit to Kenya, she revealed that she is currently dating a Kenyan politician.

Paula Kajala
When Frida broke up with Harmonize, she wrote a long post, but she explicitly mentioned that she didn't want anyone to sympathize with her at the time.

She continued by acknowledging that she had made a big mistake, but she also stated that she is not an angel and has learned her lessons.

Additionally, she expressed that she felt she had failed her family, but she had forgiven her ex and was moving on to a new chapter.

Frida Kajala apologized to Paula in one of the episodes of the 'Behind the Gram' TV series and admitted that she had prioritized her relationship over her daughter's well-being.

Harmonize and Kajala Frida [Instagram]
“I feel like I failed you as a mom. You look up to me for everything. We have a very good bond, but I made a decision that you repeatedly warned me against," Frida said.

She continued to express her apologies for what she did to Paula but acknowledged that there is nothing she can do since the events have already taken place.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

