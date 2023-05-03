Harmonize reveals reasons for breaking up with Kajala

Although no one knew the exact reason for their breakup, Harmonize has shared a clip on his Instagram page stating that he ended the relationship after going through Kajala's phone and discovering that she was cheating on him.

He claims in the video that a man was texting Kajala and she wanted to engage in a fight with him after he confronted her, but he let her go since he does not fight women.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"A man was texting her, and she started going crazy on me like she wanted to fight me, and I said, no, I don’t want to fight you because I don’t fight women. I told her, ‘take your phone’," Harmonize said.

Kajala, who was recently in Kenya for a charity event, refused to comment on what led to her breakup with Harmonize, but she revealed that she is dating a senior Kenyan politician.

Pulse Live Kenya

Was Harmonize planning to marry Kajala?

ADVERTISEMENT

Harmonize was seated by the beach while narrating his love story. He explained how happy he was when he fell in love and decided to call his mother to tell her about his new girlfriend.

He continued that he had seen himself starting a family with his ex-fiancee since he felt like he knew her well, given that they had been together for a while.

Harmonize said that his mother inquired about the amount of time they had been dating, and she affirmed that she would always be there for his happiness.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT