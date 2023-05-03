The sports category has moved to a new website.

Harmonize reveals reasons for breaking up with Kajala

Fabian Simiyu

Harmonize says he didn't want to fight with Kajala when they broke up

Frida Kajala and Harmonize
Frida Kajala and Harmonize

Bongo Flava star Harmonize has finally come clean about why he broke up with his ex-fiancee, Frida Kajala, after rumors circulated online that she had dumped the artist.

Although no one knew the exact reason for their breakup, Harmonize has shared a clip on his Instagram page stating that he ended the relationship after going through Kajala's phone and discovering that she was cheating on him.

He claims in the video that a man was texting Kajala and she wanted to engage in a fight with him after he confronted her, but he let her go since he does not fight women.

Bongo Flava star Harmonize
Bongo Flava star Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya
"A man was texting her, and she started going crazy on me like she wanted to fight me, and I said, no, I don’t want to fight you because I don’t fight women. I told her, ‘take your phone’," Harmonize said.

Kajala, who was recently in Kenya for a charity event, refused to comment on what led to her breakup with Harmonize, but she revealed that she is dating a senior Kenyan politician.

Kajala Frida
Kajala Frida Pulse Live Kenya
Harmonize was seated by the beach while narrating his love story. He explained how happy he was when he fell in love and decided to call his mother to tell her about his new girlfriend.

He continued that he had seen himself starting a family with his ex-fiancee since he felt like he knew her well, given that they had been together for a while.

Harmonize said that his mother inquired about the amount of time they had been dating, and she affirmed that she would always be there for his happiness.

Harmonize and ex-fiancee Frida Kajala
Harmonize and ex-fiancee Frida Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

She also added that she had no problem with his girlfriend and that she would vibe well with her.

