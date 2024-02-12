The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Miracle Baby turns to Kenyans again as 3rd surgery bill hits Sh1.6M

Amos Robi

Miracle Baby's illness took a toll on his wife Carol Katrue who during the period also got admitted to hospital

Peter Miracle Baby in hospital
Peter Miracle Baby in hospital

Mugithi singer Peter Miracle Baby, alongside his wife Carol Katrue in a heartfelt appeal has reached out to well-wishers and fans across Kenya to assist in clearing a daunting medical bill.

Recommended articles

The singer has found himself in a dire situation again as he faces a substantial hospital bill amounting to Sh1.6 million.

This financial hurdle stands between him and his much-anticipated discharge from hospital care, scheduled for February 12, following his latest surgical procedure.

Carol Katrue, in a recent social media post, shared the couple's plight, revealing the urgency of their need.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Guys, we are appealing for funds to pay the bill... Peter will be discharged tomorrow, and the hospital bill is 1.6m now," she stated, encapsulating the gravity of their situation.

Miracle Baby in hospital
Miracle Baby in hospital Miracle Baby in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Carol Katrue calls out Miracle Baby's baby mama, gives update on his health

The appeal comes after Miracle Baby underwent his third surgery in a relatively short period, a testament to the severity of his health challenges.

The journey to this juncture has been fraught with medical and financial obstacles for Miracle Baby, who has been battling intestinal obstruction since 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

An earlier intervention saw him undergo surgery where his appendix was removed — a procedure that, according to Katrue, was conducted without their prior knowledge.

"When they conducted the CT scan and identified a growth, they performed surgery to remove it. However, upon realizing there was no actual growth, they removed the appendix without informing us," Katrue disclosed.

Despite these challenges, Miracle Baby seemed to be on the mend until 2023 when his stomach ailments resurfaced with a vengeance.

Peter Miracle Baby
Peter Miracle Baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer's condition necessitated repeated hospital visits, culminating in the latest surgery intended to finally offer him relief from his persistent intestinal complications.

The music community and fans rallied around the singer previously, with fellow artist Karangu Muraya spearheading a fundraising initiative that successfully covered the expenses for Miracle Baby's preceding surgery.

Now, as Miracle Baby and his family face this new financial challenge, they are once again turning to the generosity and support of Kenyans to help them navigate this difficult time.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Citizen TV pressured to explain cancellation of controversial show after 1 episode

Citizen TV pressured to explain cancellation of controversial show after 1 episode

Henry Cavill reignites sex scenes discourse for 2024: 'They're overused these days'

Henry Cavill reignites sex scenes discourse for 2024: 'They're overused these days'

Miracle Baby turns to Kenyans again as 3rd surgery bill hits Sh1.6M

Miracle Baby turns to Kenyans again as 3rd surgery bill hits Sh1.6M

I don't have a problem with Sheebah but it doesn't mean we can hug - Cindy

I don't have a problem with Sheebah but it doesn't mean we can hug - Cindy

Carol Sonnie reacts after fans reminded her of Mulamwah & birth of his baby with Ruth K

Carol Sonnie reacts after fans reminded her of Mulamwah & birth of his baby with Ruth K

DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

Stephen Letoo’s update on Men’s Conference & initiative to save lives

Stephen Letoo’s update on Men’s Conference & initiative to save lives

Mulamwah & Ruth K welcome their son Oyando Jnr to the world [Photos]

Mulamwah & Ruth K welcome their son Oyando Jnr to the world [Photos]

Le Laika unveils tracklist for her debut album 'Pieces of Me'

Le Laika unveils tracklist for her debut album 'Pieces of Me'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Janet Mbugua

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports