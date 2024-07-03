Photo with MP exonerates man from DCI's wanted list

As the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensifies its manhunt for suspects involved in criminal activities during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests, a significant development has emerged.

Dennis Basweti, initially listed among the wanted persons, has been exonerated after new evidence came to light.

Responding to the DCI's call for wanted individuals to come forward, Basweti presented himself at the Kenyenya DCI offices.

He explained that the photos showing him in Parliament during the protests were taken earlier on June 10, 2024.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has published a list of wanted people who were involved in the recent anti-Finance Bill 2024 and anti-government protests. Pulse Live Kenya

Basweti had visited Parliament upon the invitation of his Member of Parliament, Hon. Silvanus Osoro.

"Earlier today, Mr Basweti surrendered himself at Kenyenya DCI offices and recorded a statement indicating that his circulated photos as having occupied parliament during the protests period had been taken earlier on June 10, 2024, where he had visited upon the invitation of his MP Hon. Silvanus Osoro," said the DCI in a statement.

MP Silvanus Osoro's perspective

MP Silvanus Osoro provided further context to Basweti's visit and the subsequent misunderstanding.

The South Mugirango lawmaker indicated that indeed Basweti visited him in the national assembly during which he took him around the chambers.

"Pastor Basweti N Dennis visited me in parliament a month ago. I took him on a round tour of the chambers as he took selfies and videos with excitement. He posted them on his Facebook page on the 10th June 2024," said Osoro.

Osoro continued, explaining how the photos were misinterpreted by netizens during the peak of the anti-finance bill protests.

"During the protests, the excited netizens downloaded the said photos/videos with hashtags 'tumefika bunge'. The police might have thought it as a recent video taken during protests," said Osoro.

DCI's confirmation and apology

The DCI, after thorough verification, confirmed Basweti's narrative and issued an apology. They commended him for his cooperation and trust in the investigative process.