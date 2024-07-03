The sports category has moved to a new website.


Photo with MP exonerates man from DCI's wanted list

Amos Robi

Responding to the DCI's call for the listed persons to visit the nearest DCI offices Basweti surrendered himself at the Kenyenya DCI offices

Dennis Basweti when he visited parliament

  • Photos of Basweti in Parliament during protests were taken earlier upon invitation of MP Silvanus Osoro
  • MP Silvanus Osoro provided context, explaining Basweti's visit and the misunderstanding
  • Netizens misinterpreted Basweti's photos from earlier visit as recent during the protests

As the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensifies its manhunt for suspects involved in criminal activities during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests, a significant development has emerged.

Dennis Basweti, initially listed among the wanted persons, has been exonerated after new evidence came to light.

Responding to the DCI's call for wanted individuals to come forward, Basweti presented himself at the Kenyenya DCI offices.

He explained that the photos showing him in Parliament during the protests were taken earlier on June 10, 2024.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has published a list of wanted people who were involved in the recent anti-Finance Bill 2024 and anti-government protests.
READ: DCI goes after protestor who recorded himself in Parliament

Basweti had visited Parliament upon the invitation of his Member of Parliament, Hon. Silvanus Osoro.

"Earlier today, Mr Basweti surrendered himself at Kenyenya DCI offices and recorded a statement indicating that his circulated photos as having occupied parliament during the protests period had been taken earlier on June 10, 2024, where he had visited upon the invitation of his MP Hon. Silvanus Osoro," said the DCI in a statement.

MP Silvanus Osoro provided further context to Basweti's visit and the subsequent misunderstanding.

MP Silvanus Osoro and Dennis Basweti when the latter visited parliament
READ: Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

The South Mugirango lawmaker indicated that indeed Basweti visited him in the national assembly during which he took him around the chambers.

"Pastor Basweti N Dennis visited me in parliament a month ago. I took him on a round tour of the chambers as he took selfies and videos with excitement. He posted them on his Facebook page on the 10th June 2024," said Osoro.

Osoro continued, explaining how the photos were misinterpreted by netizens during the peak of the anti-finance bill protests.

"During the protests, the excited netizens downloaded the said photos/videos with hashtags 'tumefika bunge'. The police might have thought it as a recent video taken during protests," said Osoro.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has published a list of wanted people who were involved in the recent anti-Finance Bill 2024 and anti-government protests.
READ: List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

The DCI, after thorough verification, confirmed Basweti's narrative and issued an apology. They commended him for his cooperation and trust in the investigative process.

Osoro on the other hand has urged others in a similar situation to follow Basweti's example

