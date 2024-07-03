The sports category has moved to a new website.

DCI goes after protestor who recorded himself in Parliament

Denis Mwangi

The government has vowed to crackdown on individuals who were caught engaging in unlawful activities during the protests.

  • List of wanted individuals involved in anti-Finance Bill 2024 and anti-government protests published by Directorate of Criminal Investigations
  • Protests erupted following the controversial Finance Bill 2024
  • President Ruto directed all national security organs to deploy measures to thwart criminal activities during the protests

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has published a list of wanted people who were involved in the recent anti-Finance Bill 2024 and anti-government protests.

The notice shared on July 3 said that the individuals whose images/photos appear below are wanted by the police for their unlawful activities during the anti-finance bill 2024 demonstrations.

"We therefore advise them to report to the nearest police station for further police action," the statement concluded.

One of the notable individuals on the published list is a protestor who recorded himself in the Senate chambers during the Occupy Parliament protest on June 25.

In the now viral video, the young man is seen repeating the Ruto must go chant that.

The list also included another young man who was captured dressed in the Senate Serjeant-at-Arms uniform.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration issued a stern press release in response to the widespread protests that has erupted across Kenya following the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The protests, which began on June 18, have escalated dramatically, resulting in loss of lives, significant property damage, and attempts to attack critical government infrastructure.

Following the Occupy Parliament protest on June 25, President Ruto announced that he directed all the organs of national Security to deploy measures to thwart any attempt by dangerous criminals to undermine the security and stability of the country.

He claimed that the protests against the Finance Bill 2024 were hijacked by those he termed as criminals.

He said that It is not in order that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters could reign terror against the people, their elected representatives and Parliament and expect to go Scott free.

“I hear by put on notice the planners financiers orchestrators and abettors of violence and Anarchy that the security infrastructure is established to protect our republic and its sovereignty will be deployed to secure the country and restore normalcy,” the head of state said.

He thanked young people for helping the country organise democratic discourse around issues but added that the idea was taken up by criminals.

