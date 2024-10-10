The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Politicians, journalists support Mashirima Kapombe during mum's burial [Photos]

Amos Robi

Three governors, the retired Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces and journalists from different media houses were present to support the Citizen TV Swahili news anchor as she laid her mum to rest.

Mashirima Kapombe and her siblings Eugene and Fiona
Mashirima Kapombe and her siblings Eugene and Fiona
  • Mashirima Kapombe remembered her mother as an exemplary mother, grandmother, and friend
  • Royal Media Services, led by Editorial Director Linus Kaikai, offered their condolences and support at the funeral
  • Angela Wanjala Kapombe leaves behind her husband, three children, and cherished grandchildren

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, Citizen TV's Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai, led a team from Royal Media Services (RMS) to offer support to their colleague, Mashirima Kapombe, during the burial of her mother, Angela Wanjala Kapombe.

The sombre ceremony, which took place in Kilifi County, saw colleagues, family members, and political leaders join together to pay tribute to the late Angela, who passed away on September 25, 2024.

Angela Wanjala Kapombe was eulogised as a dedicated mother, wife, and friend, whose impact on her family and community was immeasurable.

Her husband, Dr Patrick Kenga Kapombe, mourned his late wife as a confidant and a strong pillar in his life.

Mashirima Kapombe and her father Patrick Kapombe at the burial of her late mother Angela Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe and her father Patrick Kapombe at the burial of her late mother Angela Kapombe

READ: Warm greetings - Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

Mashirima Kapombe, a renowned journalist at Citizen TV, also delivered a heartfelt tribute to her mother, remembering her as an exemplary mother, grandmother, and friend.

Royal Media Services, through Linus Kaikai, conveyed their condolences to Mashirima and her family.

Kaikai, alongside colleagues Jamila Mohammed, Trevor Ombija, Nimrod Taabu, Stephen Letoo, Rashid Abdalla, and Yvonne Okwara among others, represented the organisation at the funeral.

Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother

READ: Mashirima Kapombe's Biography - Career, marriage, education & net worth

The team also brought messages of condolence from RMS chairperson S.K. Macharia, vice chairperson Gathoni Macharia, and managing director Wachira Waruru.

Several political leaders were present at the burial, showing solidarity with the Kapombe family.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, and Kisii Governor Simba Arati were among those who attended the service to offer their condolences.

The retired Chief of Defence Forces, Samson Mwathethe, was also in attendance.

Governors Simba Arati, Gideon Mung'aro and Abdullsmad Sheriff Nassir at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Governors Simba Arati, Gideon Mung'aro and Abdullsmad Sheriff Nassir at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother

Angela Wanjala Kapombe, who departed this life at Kenyatta National Hospital, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Born to the late Shabaan Mwashangi Mwatamaa and Mary Mashirima Joseph, Angela lived a life filled with love, dedication, and faith.

She leaves behind her husband, Dr Patrick Kenga Kapombe, and her three children, Mashirima, Fiona, and Eugene, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Kenga, Zion Peter, and Ziva Angela.

A portrait of the late Mashirima Kapombe's mother Angela Kapombe
A portrait of the late Mashirima Kapombe's mother Angela Kapombe

READ: Mashirima Kapombe's touching story earns her Sh200k & an international award

Angela is survived by her siblings Zena and Basuna and is predeceased by several siblings, including Margaret, Teddy, Tumaini, Rose, Mwatamaa, Mwamsae, and Abdalla.

She was also a step-sibling to Hamisi, Salama, and Swaleh, whose memories she treasured dearly.

Below are photos from the burial:

Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
NTV journalist Lofti Matambo at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
NTV journalist Lofti Matambo at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Retired Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe
Retired Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe
Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Mashirima Kapombe giving her tributes at the burial of her late mother
Mashirima Kapombe giving her tributes at the burial of her late mother
Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Citizen TV journalists at the burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mother
Mashirima Kapombe and her brother Eugene at the burial of their mother
Mashirima Kapombe and her brother Eugene at the burial of their mother
