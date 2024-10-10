Politicians, journalists support Mashirima Kapombe during mum's burial [Photos]

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, Citizen TV's Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai, led a team from Royal Media Services (RMS) to offer support to their colleague, Mashirima Kapombe, during the burial of her mother, Angela Wanjala Kapombe.

The sombre ceremony, which took place in Kilifi County, saw colleagues, family members, and political leaders join together to pay tribute to the late Angela, who passed away on September 25, 2024.

A mother remembered

Angela Wanjala Kapombe was eulogised as a dedicated mother, wife, and friend, whose impact on her family and community was immeasurable.

Her husband, Dr Patrick Kenga Kapombe, mourned his late wife as a confidant and a strong pillar in his life.

Mashirima Kapombe, a renowned journalist at Citizen TV, also delivered a heartfelt tribute to her mother, remembering her as an exemplary mother, grandmother, and friend.

Royal Media Services pays tribute

Royal Media Services, through Linus Kaikai, conveyed their condolences to Mashirima and her family.

Kaikai, alongside colleagues Jamila Mohammed, Trevor Ombija, Nimrod Taabu, Stephen Letoo, Rashid Abdalla, and Yvonne Okwara among others, represented the organisation at the funeral.

The team also brought messages of condolence from RMS chairperson S.K. Macharia, vice chairperson Gathoni Macharia, and managing director Wachira Waruru.

Political leaders offer support

Several political leaders were present at the burial, showing solidarity with the Kapombe family.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, and Kisii Governor Simba Arati were among those who attended the service to offer their condolences.

The retired Chief of Defence Forces, Samson Mwathethe, was also in attendance.

A legacy of love and devotion

Angela Wanjala Kapombe, who departed this life at Kenyatta National Hospital, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Born to the late Shabaan Mwashangi Mwatamaa and Mary Mashirima Joseph, Angela lived a life filled with love, dedication, and faith.

She leaves behind her husband, Dr Patrick Kenga Kapombe, and her three children, Mashirima, Fiona, and Eugene, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Kenga, Zion Peter, and Ziva Angela.

Angela is survived by her siblings Zena and Basuna and is predeceased by several siblings, including Margaret, Teddy, Tumaini, Rose, Mwatamaa, Mwamsae, and Abdalla.

She was also a step-sibling to Hamisi, Salama, and Swaleh, whose memories she treasured dearly.

Below are photos from the burial:

