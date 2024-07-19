The sports category has moved to a new website.

Warm greetings: Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

Amos Robi

While numerous public figures were bombarded with insults and threats, these journalists encountered an unexpected turn of events.

Citizen TV journalists Mashirima Kapombe, Linus Kaikai and Yvonne Okwara
  • Despite the breach of privacy, they received messages expressing gratitude for their dedication and professionalism
  • Mashirima Kapombe shared her gratitude for the unexpected support, emphasising hope for Kenya's triumph
  • Yvonne Okwara, Linus Kaikai, and Mashirima Kapombe received an outpouring of compliments and appreciation for their work

In the aftermath of the recent anti-government protests, the phone numbers of several high-profile individuals were leaked online.

Among those affected were Citizen TV journalists Yvonne Okwara, Linus Kaikai, and Mashirima Kapombe.

While many public figures faced a barrage of insults and threats, these journalists experienced a surprising twist: an outpouring of compliments and appreciation for their work.

Despite the breach of their privacy, Okwara, Kaikai, and Kapombe received numerous messages from Kenyans expressing gratitude for their dedication and professionalism.

Mashirima Kapombe shared her reaction to the unexpected support, stating: "I don't think this is what they expected... Thank you for all the kind and warm messages. You all give me hope that Kenya will triumph and we are better together; known & unknown, rich or poor, Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X. God bless you and our great country."

Mashirima Kapombe
One message to Kapombe from a Gen-Z supporter read: "We the Gen-Zs alongside Millennials and Patriotic Kenyans love you Mashirima for the Lord's work you're doing. Together with you, we shall overcome the rogue regime in the long run. God bless you."

Linus Kaikai also received numerous messages of encouragement. In response, he expressed his gratitude.

"THANK YOU fellow Kenyans. I am overwhelmed by your countless messages of kindness, love, and encouragement. This was definitely not the intended outcome of the ‘brief’. You’re all AWESOME. Let’s keep loving and serving KENYA," said Linus.

A particularly heartfelt message sent to Kaikai stated that his number was circulating online, likely shared by government-sponsored goons, but reassured him that he and his team were doing a good job.

Linus Kaikai
"Dear Linus, Your number is circulating online, probably shared by government-sponsored goons but know this brother, you and your team are doing a good job. When your performance is above their mediocrity and hooliganism, no amount of propaganda will ever make us hate you or harm you," the message read in part.

Yvonne Okwara also took to social media to express her appreciation for the supportive messages she received.

"What a day! Absolute pleasure hearing from you all today. Shukran sana kwa salamu! Not to mention the hundreds of calls! Ahsante sana!" she shared.

One message to Okwara emphasised the impact of her work, noting that although her number had been exposed, it was seen as an opportunity for those who treasured and dearly loved her craft.

Yvonne Okwara
"Hello Yvonne. Your number has been exposed but it is an opportunity for people like us that treasure and dearly love your craft. Thank you very much for your great effort in demanding accountability from the leaders," read the message.

