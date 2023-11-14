Pastor T's eye-opening VCT revelation that saw him give his life to Christ

In an undated sermon, Pastor T shared the reckless behaviour that characterised his youth, involving multiple encounters with women whose HIV status was positive.

"I remember because of the spirit, I was high and drunk and slept with a lady, later we buried that lady with HIV.

"Let's get out of there and I dated another lady and the same thing happened; I was told she was dating a sugar daddy who was also sick and who we had buried," he recounted.

The turning point in Pastor T's life came when he underwent HIV testing three days before deciding to change his ways.

Pastor T Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

The shocking revelation that his partner tested positive while he emerged negative served as the ultimate eye-opener for him to choose a different path in life.

"On 14th of February, because I was born again on 17th of February, we had played a game with some of my boys.

"We challenged each other to bring a girl for Valentine's Day. I don't like such games, so I remember before that girl went, we went for group testing in a VCT, I turned out negative by the grace of God. How the Lord preserved me, I don't know," added Pastor T.

Today, Pastor T stands as one of the most celebrated preachers in the country, with sermons that resonate particularly well with the younger generation.

Before stepping onto the altar, he was a gospel rapper and gospel TV show host on the national broadcaster KBC. His journey includes three mixtapes 'Finje Finje', 'The Apostle meets the Prophet', and 'Ecclesia Mixtape'.

Pastor T and his wife Claudia Wahito Pulse Live Kenya

Born in Samburu, Kenya, on August 17, he grew up in Narok Town in a humble home, facing the challenges typical of third-world countries. Happily married to Claudia Wahito, the couple has one child.

He studied geology, then later a Certificate in Theology. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Divinity.