Promise Uhuru made to June Ruto before missing her wedding [Video]

In a personal message to Ruto, President Kenyatta promised to visit the family and the newlyweds after the Madaraka Day celebrations.

“Pongezi tena...you’ll tell them, right? Pongezi sana, nitawaona labda nikitoka huko Kisumu,” the Head of State told his deputy.

They both left Parliament Buildings after the National Prayer Breakfast headed to Karen but as Ruto went to his home along Koitobos Road, Uhuru was presiding over a graduation ceremony at the National Defence College.

President Kenyatta’s absence at June Ruto’s became the subject of debate among Kenyans, some who blamed it on the deteriorated relationship between the Head of State and his deputy.

“Imagine President Uhuru missing June Ruto’s wedding because of politics. Congratulations June, you made a stunning bride. Joy and Happiness and will have an address in your home,” commented Nairobi politician Karen Nyamu.

Glamorous wedding

The bride wore an off white column and sheath wedding dress, her groom was in a blue suit and matching bowtie while DP Ruto rocked a black suit with a white shirt and black bowtie and his wife Rachel donned a pink dress.

The aisle is made of mirrored material which combines with the outdoor sunshine to create a classy aesthetic spectacle.

Running along the mirrored aisle is an array of roses the color of blush mixed with white ones which form an rectangular arch at the spot where the two love birds exchanged their vows.

Smooth Jazz music was heard playing in the background, setting the aura of sweet, sophisticated romance.

There’s something about the twinkle of the keys, or the haunting horns and shuffling percussion that stirs a nostalgia that is undeniable.

Uhuru’s date with KDF

12km away from the wedding venue, President Kenyatta awarded a charter to the National Defence College as a fully-fledged university.

The National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) will offer graduate and post-graduate courses aimed at preparing military and civilian leaders for current and emerging security challenges, and will admit both local and international students.

Previously, the institution was offering training in collaboration with the University of Nairobi.