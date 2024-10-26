The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pritty Vishy's update after she was involved in accident

Charles Ouma

Pritty Vishy's first day on the road behind the wheels did not go as planned after she was involved in a road accident

Content creator and social media personality Pritty Vishy has broken her silence after she was involved in a freak accident.

The content creator who was behind the wheels for the first time ewas involved in an accident in Utawala.

The vehicle she was driving plunged into a ditch, leaving her with minor injuries.

READ: What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injection

Concerned fans reached out to her, wishing her a speedy recovery while others sought to know how she was fairing on after the accident.

A video circulated on social media showing the influencer inside a car that had landed in a ditch with a crowd around the car appearing to find ways to get her out.

Vishy can be seen trying her best to remain calm while waiting for help and battling tears welling up in her eyes.

The black Peugeot can be seen resting in a ditch with the wheels on one side in the air.

The video further showed the wheels destroyed and detached from the vehicle as a result of the impact of the accident.

In an update following the accident, Vishy shared that she only sustained minor injuries and is in good shape.

"Just a minor injury, but I am good," Vishy noted.

READ: Pritty Vishy apologises to fans as she reveals truth about Kiengei deals

The content creator admitted that she was driving for the first time when things took a drastic turn but was lucky to escape with just a minor injury.

Earlier on, the content creator had unveiled a bold new look after shaving off her hair to rock a bald look.

