Pritty Vishy's update after she was involved in accident

The content creator who was behind the wheels for the first time ewas involved in an accident in Utawala.

The vehicle she was driving plunged into a ditch, leaving her with minor injuries.

Concerned fans reached out to her, wishing her a speedy recovery while others sought to know how she was fairing on after the accident.

Video of accident involving Pritty Vishy

A video circulated on social media showing the influencer inside a car that had landed in a ditch with a crowd around the car appearing to find ways to get her out.

Vishy can be seen trying her best to remain calm while waiting for help and battling tears welling up in her eyes.

The black Peugeot can be seen resting in a ditch with the wheels on one side in the air.

The video further showed the wheels destroyed and detached from the vehicle as a result of the impact of the accident.

Pritty Vishy speaks

In an update following the accident, Vishy shared that she only sustained minor injuries and is in good shape.

"Just a minor injury, but I am good," Vishy noted.

The content creator admitted that she was driving for the first time when things took a drastic turn but was lucky to escape with just a minor injury.