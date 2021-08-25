In 2018, Media Personality Trevor Ombija was among Journalists who were poached from Nation Media Group to join the SK Macharia owned Media House, Royal Media Services.

Trevor is a Journalism and Media Studies graduate from the University of Nairobi, who enjoys engaging and moderating various high profile panel discussions on Political, Social, Economic and current affairs.

On January 28th, 2019 Trevor Ombija was paired with Wahuga Mwaura and Mashirima Kapombe for the #MondayReport before station made changes in its programing months later.

“They say until you give up the idea that happiness is somewhere else, it will never be with you. The end of 2018 comes with pain and heartache but still I smile. Here's to better days in 2019 and thank you very much for the love Fam. I'll see you on the other side with bigger and better things. #Best9Of2018 #Thankful”

Trevor Ombija’s Profile

Full Names: Trevor Ombija

Popular as: Trevor Ombija

Gender: Male

Occupation / Profession: Journalist

Nationality: Kenyan

Race / Ethnicity: African

Religion: Christianity

Born: September 10, 1988

Trevor Ombija Biography

Early Life

Celebrated Media Personality Trevor Ombija was born on September 10, 1988, in Nyanza, Western Kenya.

However, despite being a public figure, Trevor’s parents remain unknown to the public, as he is among celebrities who have managed to keep their families away from the public eye.

All that is known is that Trevor's father worked as a teacher in the village.

Education

Trevor went to Anding’o Opanga secondary school in Nyakach, Kisumu County for his Secondary Education.

Ombija later joined The University of Nairobi for a degree in Journalism and Media Studies between 2010- 2013.

Journalism Career

The seasoned journalist kicked off his career as a Junior Assignment Desk Editor at the China Central Television (CCTV) Africa Bureau, now CGTN, between May 2012 to July 2013.

He later took on a Radio News Anchoring Role at Nation FM from August 2013 to August 2014.

Trevor transitioned to a News Anchor at NTV in August 2014, a position he held until November 2018 when he calls it quits at the station. At NTV, he used to double up as an Associate Producer.

He later joined Citizen TV a station owned by Royal Media Services.

He is currently the host of Citizen TV’s Monday Report which seeks to empower the people by giving them an opportunity to ask their leaders and persons of interest direct questions in the Town Hall session.

Ombija also also hosts the morning show Day Break which is a four-hour daily morning programme that covers diverse topics from politics, business and social affairs.

Away from TV

Between 2010 to 2011 Trevor was the Assistant Sea exports coordinator at Bolloré Logistics. He was part of a team mandated with the exports process of finished goods from Nairobi via Mombasa port to the horn of Africa and Indian ocean Islands markets e.g Somalia, Somali land, Djibouti, Comoros, Mauritius and Ethiopia.

Awards

On December 18, 2020, Trevor Ombija was among Kenyans who were awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC) award by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a Gazette Notice published on the same day, President Kenyatta handed the designation to a total of 158 civilians.

While acknowledging the honour, Ombija stated: "I am elated to have been conferred, the Head of States Commendation (HSC) this morning. Congratulations to everyone who made the list. Effective immediately, if you don't add HSC when you call my name sitaitika."

Hobbies

On a free day Trevor likes to read, travel and bike riding.

Relationship

On August 22, 2021 the celebrated TV personality became a topic of discussion after revealing that he was dumped by his girlfriend of 10 years even after paying dowry on December 5th, 2015.

Despite going their separate ways and ending their 10-year relationship Ombija maintained that they are still friends with his ex-girlfriend.

“I was badly heart broken, I am single, not looking. I need to fix myself first. Everybody deserves the best version of the other person.

Don't go into a relationship when you are broken. Right now I will admit it

"I am from a relationship that lasted 10 years. It is one of those relationships that were over, then they are back again

I actually took dowry to her home on December 5, 2015, then akaniacha. She said that she needs to find herself," he shared.

He also mentioned that the relationship was on and off and at some point he tried forcing issues thinking they will rekindle their lost Love, but unfortunately things did not work out as expected.

"Nilijaribu kuforce issues for a while! You know when you are dumped and then you try to insist that you can work it out. Ukiachwa achika. I have accepted and am fixing myself."