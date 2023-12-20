Muigai Wa Njoroge's 2nd wife responds after her-mother-in-law allegedly rejected her

Renowned gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge's second wife, Queen Stacey, recently found herself at the center of a social media storm, responding to trolls on her TikTok page questioning her recognition within the artist's family, particularly from Muigai's mother.
The controversy unfolded during the launch of Muigai Wa Njoroge's first wife, Njeri's Woman of Courage Foundation.
Muigai's mother, during the event, paid a warm tribute to Njeri, expressing confidence that she has a worthy successor to care for her son and grandchildren.
“I know when I will leave this world, I have a woman to leave my children with,” she emotionally stated, adding a heartfelt prayer at the event. The mother urged attendees to show love to Njeri.
However, this display of appreciation for Njeri stirred a reaction on Queen Stacey’s TikTok page. Some followers questioned her acknowledgment within the family, claiming that Muigai’s mother did not recognise her.
Queen Stacey’s firm response
Responding to the remarks, Queen Stacey took the bold step and asserted her position in the family. According to her, she is married to Muigai, not her mother-in-law.
“Do you want me to cry because of prayers? I am married to Muigai, not the mother-in-law. One day, if she likes, she will be happy about me,” she firmly stated.
Gratitude amidst polygamy issues
Meanwhile, Njeri expressed gratitude to her mother-in-law during the event, describing her as a great woman. “I want to thank my mother-in-love. She is my mum, and we are very close,” Njeri said a
Muigai Wa Njoroge thanked Njeri for accepting his second wife
“You always make me happy because you didn't oppose me when I told you I wanted another wife. You accepted her as my wife... Thanks for accepting her,” he said.
Muigai Wa Njoroge's 2nd ruracio ceremony
In August, Muigai Wa Njoroge conducted a ruracio ceremony to pay dowry for his second wife, Queen Stacey. However, his mother did not attend the ceremony.
