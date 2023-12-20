Muigai Wa Njoroge's 2nd wife responds after her-mother-in-law allegedly rejected her

Muigai Wa Njoroge's mum heaps praises on his 2nd wife

The controversy unfolded during the launch of Muigai Wa Njoroge's first wife, Njeri's Woman of Courage Foundation.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Muigai's mother, during the event, paid a warm tribute to Njeri, expressing confidence that she has a worthy successor to care for her son and grandchildren.

“I know when I will leave this world, I have a woman to leave my children with,” she emotionally stated, adding a heartfelt prayer at the event. The mother urged attendees to show love to Njeri.

However, this display of appreciation for Njeri stirred a reaction on Queen Stacey’s TikTok page. Some followers questioned her acknowledgment within the family, claiming that Muigai’s mother did not recognise her.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Stacey’s firm response

Responding to the remarks, Queen Stacey took the bold step and asserted her position in the family. According to her, she is married to Muigai, not her mother-in-law.

“Do you want me to cry because of prayers? I am married to Muigai, not the mother-in-law. One day, if she likes, she will be happy about me,” she firmly stated.

Gratitude amidst polygamy issues

Meanwhile, Njeri expressed gratitude to her mother-in-law during the event, describing her as a great woman. “I want to thank my mother-in-love. She is my mum, and we are very close,” Njeri said a

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Muigai Wa Njoroge thanked Njeri for accepting his second wife

“You always make me happy because you didn't oppose me when I told you I wanted another wife. You accepted her as my wife... Thanks for accepting her,” he said.

Muigai Wa Njoroge's 2nd ruracio ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT