ADVERTISEMENT
Muigai Wa Njoroge's 2nd wife responds after her-mother-in-law allegedly rejected her

Lynet Okumu

I'm not married to my mother-in-law - Muigai Wa Njoroge's 2nd wife responds after her mother-in-law allegedly rejects her.

Muigai Wa Njoroge and Queen Stacy
Renowned gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge's second wife, Queen Stacey, recently found herself at the center of a social media storm, responding to trolls on her TikTok page questioning her recognition within the artist's family, particularly from Muigai's mother.

The controversy unfolded during the launch of Muigai Wa Njoroge's first wife, Njeri's Woman of Courage Foundation.

Kikuyu gospel singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge with his two wives, Njeri and Queens Stacy
READ: Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife finally discloses why she missed her co-wife's ruracio

Muigai's mother, during the event, paid a warm tribute to Njeri, expressing confidence that she has a worthy successor to care for her son and grandchildren.

“I know when I will leave this world, I have a woman to leave my children with,” she emotionally stated, adding a heartfelt prayer at the event. The mother urged attendees to show love to Njeri.

However, this display of appreciation for Njeri stirred a reaction on Queen Stacey’s TikTok page. Some followers questioned her acknowledgment within the family, claiming that Muigai’s mother did not recognise her.

Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge and his two wives
Responding to the remarks, Queen Stacey took the bold step and asserted her position in the family. According to her, she is married to Muigai, not her mother-in-law.

“Do you want me to cry because of prayers? I am married to Muigai, not the mother-in-law. One day, if she likes, she will be happy about me,” she firmly stated.

Meanwhile, Njeri expressed gratitude to her mother-in-law during the event, describing her as a great woman. “I want to thank my mother-in-love. She is my mum, and we are very close,” Njeri said a

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Stacey
READ: Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event

Muigai Wa Njoroge thanked Njeri for accepting his second wife

“You always make me happy because you didn't oppose me when I told you I wanted another wife. You accepted her as my wife... Thanks for accepting her,” he said.

In August, Muigai Wa Njoroge conducted a ruracio ceremony to pay dowry for his second wife, Queen Stacey. However, his mother did not attend the ceremony.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
