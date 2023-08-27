Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife finally discloses why she missed her co-wife's ruracio

In her first public statement since the ceremony, Njeri took to Facebook to clarify her absence and dispel any misconceptions.

She addressed the speculations that her absence was due to jealousy or resentment towards Stacey.

She shared that Stacey had been married to Muigai for twelve years prior to the recent wedding, and any emotions that may have arisen in the past have long since faded away. She expressed that she holds no ill will towards Stacey and wishes her happiness.

She highlighted her commitment to maintaining her own peace and happiness. Njeri acknowledged the importance of avoiding situations and people that bring negativity into her life.

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife

Muigai Wa Njoroge brought Ndeiya to a standstill on Saturday 26, with a swanky event as he led his team in paying dowry for his second wife, Queen Stacey.

The couple's attire reflected the significance of the event, with Muigai donning a white outfit accented by gold, and Stacy choosing a graceful long purple floral dress.

With a marital journey spanning over five years, Muigai Wa Njoroge and Stacey have taken a significant step in their relationship by observing the dowry ceremony.

Muigai Wa Njoroge's children with 1st wife attend his dowry ceremony

One notable presence at the dowry ceremony was Muigai Wa Njoroge's children with his first wife Njeri Wa Muigai, who was visibly missing form the event.

One by one, they stood and pampered their parents with love as shown by a Facebook video shared by Muhia Wa Maingi on Saturday 26.

Muigai and Stacey's first son opened the floor. Two of Njeri's daughters followed and congratulated their father and stepmom.

This presence sparked divided opinions among fans and observers. For some, his daughter, identified as Shiku, symbolised a strong support system for her father.