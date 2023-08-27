The sports category has moved to a new website.

Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife finally discloses why she missed her co-wife's ruracio

Lynet Okumu

Njeri's hubby Muigai Wa Njoroge paid dowry for her 2nd wife in a colourful traditional ceremony

Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai
Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai

Muigai Wa Njoroge's first wife Njeri Wa Muigai has defended herself after claims that she missed her co-wife's dowry ceremony due to jealousy.

In her first public statement since the ceremony, Njeri took to Facebook to clarify her absence and dispel any misconceptions.

She addressed the speculations that her absence was due to jealousy or resentment towards Stacey.

Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai
Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event

She shared that Stacey had been married to Muigai for twelve years prior to the recent wedding, and any emotions that may have arisen in the past have long since faded away. She expressed that she holds no ill will towards Stacey and wishes her happiness.

She highlighted her commitment to maintaining her own peace and happiness. Njeri acknowledged the importance of avoiding situations and people that bring negativity into her life.

Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai
Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya
Muigai Wa Njoroge brought Ndeiya to a standstill on Saturday 26, with a swanky event as he led his team in paying dowry for his second wife, Queen Stacey.

The couple's attire reflected the significance of the event, with Muigai donning a white outfit accented by gold, and Stacy choosing a graceful long purple floral dress.

With a marital journey spanning over five years, Muigai Wa Njoroge and Stacey have taken a significant step in their relationship by observing the dowry ceremony.

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for his 2nd wife Queen Stacey
Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for his 2nd wife Queen Stacey Pulse Live Kenya
One notable presence at the dowry ceremony was Muigai Wa Njoroge's children with his first wife Njeri Wa Muigai, who was visibly missing form the event.

One by one, they stood and pampered their parents with love as shown by a Facebook video shared by Muhia Wa Maingi on Saturday 26.

Muigai and Stacey's first son opened the floor. Two of Njeri's daughters followed and congratulated their father and stepmom.

Gospel star Muigai wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event
Gospel star Muigai wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Song lands Kikuyu musician Muigai wa Njoroge in trouble

This presence sparked divided opinions among fans and observers. For some, his daughter, identified as Shiku, symbolised a strong support system for her father.

On the other hand, some critics expressed the sentiment that Shiku's attendance was a betrayal of her biological mother, given the context of the event.

