Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

The singer made his grand entrance in a convoy of luxurious cars with notable politicians and celebrities.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thangwa, media personality Njogu Wa Njoroge, comedian Desagu and activist and artiste Mike Makarena were among the guests at the swanky event.

Fashion reigned supreme with the team stepping out in elegant white shirts designed to perfection with black trousers completing the look.

The man of the moment arrived in a sleek grey Lexus car at 3:00 pm, causing a stir with his arrival.

Njoroge wore all-white attire. A long sleeveless coat with a blend of gold and snow accent completed the look for the groom who led his team in an elegant dance.

The singer’s first wife, Njeri wa Muigai was conspicuously missing amid speculation that she may not have been impressed by the unfolding events in the polygamous union.

After co-parenting with Queen Stacey, the gospel singer stirred controversy after announcing that he had made a bold decision to take her in as one of his wives as he could no longer allow the mother of his children to wander.

He added that he was also motivated by a strong desire to provide stability to his children.

“I couldn’t allow the mother of my children to wander while taking care of my kids. I have chosen to have two wives for a reason,” he stated.

Earlier in the week, Njoroge set the stage for the event with an update that read:

"Coming Saturday, by the grace of God, we will all gather at Ndeiya Kiambu County, dowry of my great friends Mwangi Wa Njoroge and Stacey......”

The comment section revealed a clear divide, with some congratulating Njoroge while others openly criticised him, asserting that he was contravening biblical principles by maintaining two wives despite his role as a gospel artist.