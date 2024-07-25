Radio Africa staff give final salute to founder Patrick Quarcoo as he retires [Photos]

Wednesday, 25 July marked the final day for Radio Africa founder and outgoing Chief Executive Officer Patrick Quarcoo.

Senior executives, radio presenters, and other staff gathered to celebrate his 24 years of service.

As Patrick Quarcoo exited his office, he was escorted by renowned radio presenter Maina Kageni.

The staff, holding cards adorned with Quarcoo's popular phrases, cheered him on. The emotional farewell included speeches and photo sessions as colleagues wished him a happy retirement.

A visionary leader

Quarcoo, the mastermind behind the media conglomerate, has overseen the growth of Radio Africa, which owns Kiss FM, Radio Jambo, The Star Newspaper, Homeboyz Radio, Gukena FM, and East FM.

Patrick Quarcoo retires after 24 years of service Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on his tenure, Quarcoo shared his sentiments about the journey and the future.

"When I started Radio Africa Group in 2000, my vision was to create a platform that could inform, inspire, and connect people across Kenya and the continent," Quarcoo said.

"As I retire, Radio Africa Group is entering a pivotal phase of its journey. This transition provides a unique opportunity for the company to realign its strategies, focusing on cost efficiencies, enhancing our profitability and content initiatives," added Quarcoo

Celebrating his legacy

Somoina Kimojino, General Manager of Homeboyz Radio and Group Events for Radio Africa, expressed her admiration for Quarcoo's leadership and her hopes for the future.

"What an honour it has been to serve under your leadership. We shall try to carry on your torch and vision," said Kimojino.

Quarcoo also thanked the staff for their unwavering support and dedication, attributing the company's tremendous growth to their efforts.

"We have grown from a single-frequency radio station to a thriving group of six influential stations with over 40 transmitters across Kenya, with an expansion into Nigeria, a newspaper and a significant digital presence," he noted.

New leadership

The Radio Africa board has appointed Chief Operating Officer Martin Khafafa to manage the company on an interim basis. Quarcoo expressed his confidence in the new leadership team's ability to drive the needed changes.

"I am confident that the new leadership team will drive the needed changes with the same passion and commitment that we have always upheld. They are well-equipped to take the company forward, leveraging our strong foundation to achieve even greater success," Quarcoo said.

To his management team, Quarcoo extended his gratitude and pride for their collective achievements.

"Your creativity, resilience, and dedication have been the driving force behind our success. I encourage you to embrace this new chapter with the same enthusiasm and commitment to excellence," he said.