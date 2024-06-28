G Money honours protest victims as he bids farewell to Homeboyz Radio

- G Money, also known as Conrad Gray, has left Homeboyz Radio after nearly two decades of service
Legendary Homeboyz Radio host, Conrad Gray, popularly known as G Money, has delivered his final message as he officially exits the station after nearly two decades of service.
G Money, who has been a pillar of the Homeboyz Radio morning show alongside Tonio Kibz, announced his departure earlier this month, setting the stage for an emotional farewell.
A legacy of talent and dedication
During his illustrious career, G Money not only entertained but also mentored and inspired numerous young talents.
Among those he hired and nurtured are notable presenters such as Lotan, Kerry Martin, and Andy Young.
His influence on Kenya's radio landscape is undeniable, having created a platform for many to spread their wings and fly.
Heartfelt farewell amid national protests
In a poignant final broadcast, G Money’s message was tinged with sorrow as he dedicated his farewell to the young Kenyans who tragically lost their lives during the anti-Finance Bill protests.
His words resonated deeply with listeners, reflecting both his personal grief and his solidarity with the bereaved families.
"As I left the house this morning to do my final show on Homeboyz Radio, my heart is heavy.
"We have lost so many people this week, so many young people whose only crime was to care enough about their future to say 'No'," G Money expressed.
"This moment isn’t about me saying goodbye; it’s about those who won’t get a chance to say 'goodbye' as their lives have been snuffed out before they truly have even had a chance to live," added G Money.
A message of condolence and hope
G Money extended his gratitude to his loyal listeners and the broader Homeboyz Radio family.
He highlighted the joy he felt in contributing to the growth of young talents while also acknowledging the somber reality of the current national mood.
"To everyone, those who are mourning loss and to everyone else truly sickened by what we’ve seen, I express my heartfelt condolences. Those were our kids. They should have been here," he said.
"God isn’t sleeping and the perpetrators will have to face their own Waterloo. History has shown us this. No crime goes unpunished." concluded G Money.
Looking forward
As G Money steps away from the radio scene, he leaves behind a legacy of passion, mentorship, and an indomitable spirit. His final words were a blend of gratitude, reflection, and a call for justice.