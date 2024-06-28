The sports category has moved to a new website.

G Money honours protest victims as he bids farewell to Homeboyz Radio

Amos Robi

G Money who has been with the station for 17 years until his exit hosted the Homeboyz Radio morning show alongside Tonio Kibz

Radio presenter G Money, whose real name is Conrad Gray
Radio presenter G Money, whose real name is Conrad Gray
  • G Money, also known as Conrad Gray, has left Homeboyz Radio after nearly two decades of service
  • During his time at the station, he mentored and inspired numerous young talents including notable presenters like Lotan, Kerry Martin, and Andy Young
  • G Money extended his gratitude to his loyal listeners and the broader Homeboyz Radio family

Legendary Homeboyz Radio host, Conrad Gray, popularly known as G Money, has delivered his final message as he officially exits the station after nearly two decades of service.

G Money, who has been a pillar of the Homeboyz Radio morning show alongside Tonio Kibz, announced his departure earlier this month, setting the stage for an emotional farewell.

During his illustrious career, G Money not only entertained but also mentored and inspired numerous young talents.

Among those he hired and nurtured are notable presenters such as Lotan, Kerry Martin, and Andy Young.

Radio presenter G Money
Radio presenter G Money

READ: G Money reveals why he's leaving Homeboyz Radio after 16 years & future plans

His influence on Kenya's radio landscape is undeniable, having created a platform for many to spread their wings and fly.

In a poignant final broadcast, G Money’s message was tinged with sorrow as he dedicated his farewell to the young Kenyans who tragically lost their lives during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

His words resonated deeply with listeners, reflecting both his personal grief and his solidarity with the bereaved families.

"As I left the house this morning to do my final show on Homeboyz Radio, my heart is heavy.

Radio presenter G Money, whose real name is Conrad Gray
Radio presenter G Money, whose real name is Conrad Gray
READ: Reason presenter Lotan Salapei gave away his first radio salary [Video]

"We have lost so many people this week, so many young people whose only crime was to care enough about their future to say 'No'," G Money expressed.

"This moment isn’t about me saying goodbye; it’s about those who won’t get a chance to say 'goodbye' as their lives have been snuffed out before they truly have even had a chance to live," added G Money.

G Money extended his gratitude to his loyal listeners and the broader Homeboyz Radio family.

He highlighted the joy he felt in contributing to the growth of young talents while also acknowledging the somber reality of the current national mood.

"To everyone, those who are mourning loss and to everyone else truly sickened by what we’ve seen, I express my heartfelt condolences. Those were our kids. They should have been here," he said.

Radio presenter G Money
Radio presenter G Money

READ: Meet former journalist who founded Kiss 100, Classic FM, The Star & other stations

"God isn’t sleeping and the perpetrators will have to face their own Waterloo. History has shown us this. No crime goes unpunished." concluded G Money.

As G Money steps away from the radio scene, he leaves behind a legacy of passion, mentorship, and an indomitable spirit. His final words were a blend of gratitude, reflection, and a call for justice.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
