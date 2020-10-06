Radio Jambo presenter Gidi Gidi is mourning the death of his grandmother Peris Nyaoke.

The Gidi na Ghost Asubuhi presenter made the announcement via his social media pages, stating that they are mourning, but also celebrating the life of his mother’s mum.

He went on to say that the Matriarch of their family had rested, as he wished her eternal peace.

Gidi Gidi with his grandmother Peris Nyaoke who has passed on

“We are mourning but also celebrating the life of our maternal grandmother Peris Nyaoke. The Matriarch has rested. May the almighty God rest her soul in eternal peace 🙏🙏” wrote Gidi Gidi who also shared pictures of the unforgettable moments he shared with the grandmother.

Upon seeing his post, fans went on to send their messages of condolence;

