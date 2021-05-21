RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mwende Macharia treated to an Exquisite Baby Shower (Photos)

Dennis Milimo

Soon, Mwende will be a mother of two

How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos

On Thursday, Radio Maisha Presenter Mwende Macharia was treated an exquisite Baby shower ahead of her delivery date.

The self-proclaimed Queen of the Airwaves, took to social media to share moments captured from the Baby shower with her 679K followers.

Among those who graced the baby shower were; Radio Jambo’s Massswe Japanni, Lucia Musau, Mwalimu Rachel, Gabriella Martin, Freshiah Irungu, Lillian Maundu, Rose Kiseli, just but to mention a few.

How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos

“Mommy glow 🌟 on that baby 🍼 shower. Royalty Mama 🌟 baby 🍼 shower” shared Mwende Macharia.

Mwende went public with her pregnancy on April 11, 2021, after putting up a number of photos capturing her baby Bump.

“Queen 👑 Mother ❤️ All the glory be to God. Joy unspeakable ❤️. After 7 years,I am mom again," wrote an elated Mwende.

Photos from the Baby Shower

How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos
How Mwende Macharia's Baby Shower went down in Photos

