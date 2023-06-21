African men have become weak - Maina Kageni criticizes Governor Sakaja's public tears

During their Tuesday morning conversation on Classic 105, Maina expressed his views, asserting that African men have become soft and weak, and should hold their emotions and express them in private, such as in the bedroom or the toilet.

"You cannot cry as an African man in public. African men have become so soft, so weak. When you start crying and your wife cries who is the leader? An African man should hold his emotions and wait to express them in the bedroom or the toilet. Your father cried a lot but you never saw him," Maina said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Maina further commented that African men are supposed to display strength to those around them, and that there is something inherently wrong about African men crying in public.

He compared Kenyan men to Russian men, whom he perceives as very strong and not prone to public displays of emotion.

"You are supposed to show strength to those around you. There is something so wrong about African men crying in public. Kenyan men are like Russian men, very strong. You cannot go crying out in public. It felt so strong," he said.

Sakaja moved to tears during the launch of food program in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Maina's comments came in response to Governor Sakaja's emotional moment during the launch of the Nairobi School Feeding Programme at Roysambu Primary School.

Governor Sakaja was moved to tears while speaking about the programme, expressing his empathy for the children.

He wiped away tears and struggled to find the right words to convey his emotions, stating that it was the pain of these children that moved him.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto reassured the governor of the government's commitment to ending hunger in the country, expressing solidarity with Sakaja's sentiments.

Ruto emphasized the need to eliminate the shame of hunger in the republic and outlined the government's plans to grow more food and enhance the school feeding programme.

Aim of Sakaja's food programme

Sakaja's initiative aims to provide free meals to school children in public schools and ECDEs in Nairobi through the Dishi na County School Feeding Programme.

The governor has allocated a budget of Sh1.2 billion per annum for the program and initiated the construction of central kitchens in ten sub-counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The construction of the central kitchens is expected to be completed within ten weeks, with the first meal set to be served on the first day of the third term of the school year.