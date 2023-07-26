The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Amos Robi

Tedd Josiah left for the UK with just his passport, a sweater and a laptop

Veteran producer Tedd Josiah
Veteran producer Tedd Josiah

Veteran producer Edmond Josiah, famously known as Tedd Josiah, has experienced both soaring success and daunting challenges.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Spice FM, he opened up about a significant production from 2005 that put him at odds with powerful political forces, leading him to make a life-altering decision.

Tedd Josiah gained immense popularity in 2002 with the political hit 'Unbwogwable,' featuring Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji.

However, it was after the elections that ousted former president Daniel Moi in 2002 that the producer found himself involved in another contentious project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that he had produced commercials advocating for the rejection of a referendum, which inevitably caught the attention of the political class who were in support of the referendum.

In a candid account, Tedd Josiah shared that upon his return from a trip to the UK where he had gone to acquire equipment, he was met with a shocking revelation.

Veteran producer Tedd Josiah
Veteran producer Tedd Josiah Veteran producer Tedd Josiah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Death changes who we are completely - Tedd Josiah opens up on transition after wife’s death

All his contracts with corporates who supported his work had been abruptly cancelled, leaving him at a crossroads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undeterred, he continued to pursue his passion and, in 2007, launched a campaign called the 'domo domo campaign,' openly opposing the referendum.

This bold move put him directly against the same political forces that had previously caused him to lose jobs.

The consequences of his courageous stand soon became apparent. Josiah received a chilling tip from a colleague, warning him that his life might have been in danger if he remained in the country.

His friend, who had also fled to South Africa at the time, cautioned, "They would not come for my family, they would come for me. If I were you, I would leave."

Faced with a grave threat, Tedd Josiah made a life-changing decision. He immediately left Kenya and sought refuge in London, where he lived for almost a decade until 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

DETAILS: Nominations Open for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

Veteran producer Tedd Josiah
Veteran producer Tedd Josiah Veteran producer Tedd Josiah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 elite Kenyan music producers

During his time abroad, he faced numerous challenges but also found an opportunity to rediscover himself as a music producer and artist.

Upon his return to Kenya, Tedd Josiah gradually regained his footing in the music industry and eventually embarked on a new venture – the luxury brand Joka Jok.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Trio Mio lands international collabo with U.S. rapper Wiz Khalifa [Details]

Trio Mio lands international collabo with U.S. rapper Wiz Khalifa [Details]

Mwanaidy shares emotional confession to Hassan on his special day

Mwanaidy shares emotional confession to Hassan on his special day

Chipukeezy admitted to the hospital, Itumbi gives updates

Chipukeezy admitted to the hospital, Itumbi gives updates

Netizens debate eligibility of Sh90 million cheque from Kenyan lady

Netizens debate eligibility of Sh90 million cheque from Kenyan lady

Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination