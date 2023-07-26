Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Speaking on Spice FM, he opened up about a significant production from 2005 that put him at odds with powerful political forces, leading him to make a life-altering decision.

Tedd Josiah gained immense popularity in 2002 with the political hit 'Unbwogwable,' featuring Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji.

However, it was after the elections that ousted former president Daniel Moi in 2002 that the producer found himself involved in another contentious project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that he had produced commercials advocating for the rejection of a referendum, which inevitably caught the attention of the political class who were in support of the referendum.

In a candid account, Tedd Josiah shared that upon his return from a trip to the UK where he had gone to acquire equipment, he was met with a shocking revelation.

Veteran producer Tedd Josiah Pulse Live Kenya

All his contracts with corporates who supported his work had been abruptly cancelled, leaving him at a crossroads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undeterred, he continued to pursue his passion and, in 2007, launched a campaign called the 'domo domo campaign,' openly opposing the referendum.

This bold move put him directly against the same political forces that had previously caused him to lose jobs.

The consequences of his courageous stand soon became apparent. Josiah received a chilling tip from a colleague, warning him that his life might have been in danger if he remained in the country.

His friend, who had also fled to South Africa at the time, cautioned, "They would not come for my family, they would come for me. If I were you, I would leave."

Faced with a grave threat, Tedd Josiah made a life-changing decision. He immediately left Kenya and sought refuge in London, where he lived for almost a decade until 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran producer Tedd Josiah Pulse Live Kenya

During his time abroad, he faced numerous challenges but also found an opportunity to rediscover himself as a music producer and artist.