On Tuesday, Katapilla walked away with Sh1, 000, 000, after emerging number one among 6 finalists who made it to the final stage of the rap challenge.

The Kibera born and bred rapper was voted for, overwhelming by fans who loved his rap submission in the Challenge.

An excited Katapilla said that he is happy to have won the challenge despite the stiff competition from fellow rappers.

Rapper Katapilla Wins Sh1 Million in the Khaligraph Jones Rap Challenge Pulse Live Kenya

“Sina Mengi ya Kusema leo but God Bless Everybody who voted, Nashukuru sana, Hii ni life changing kwangu. Na muendelea kuskiza Kenyan Hip Hop. God Bless You” said Katapilla.

The number two spot in the rap challenge was taken by Ben C, who was awarded Sh.500, 000, while rapper Real Elai took home Sh.300, 000 after emerging number three.

As that is not enough, Papa Jones went ahead to reward the remaining three finalists (among the top six) with Sh.50, 000 each. The three were; Achicho SoftWare, Murasta and Shekina Karen.

Finalists of the Rap Challenge; Ben C, Murasta and Shekina Karen Pulse Live Kenya

According to Khaligraph Jones who partnered with Odibets to make the Odinare Rap Challenge a success, all the six finalist will also feature in Khali Cartel 3, apart from signing recording deals with his Label Blu Ink.

The Yego hit maker said that the aim of the challenge was to uplift talented rappers who are struggling to come up in the Kenyan music industry.

"I believe everyone here is a winner, your determination, zeal and energy is what has brought us here today", said Aggrey Sayi.

The challenge saw rappers from all walks of life submit videos rhyming to the phrase Odinare as they aimed to win the grand prize of Sh1 million.

The Khaligraph Jone’s engineered Rap Challenge also saw rappers like; Mwafreeka, Scar Mkadinali, Ondu Streetlawyer and Miss Ruby rate the 6 finalists.