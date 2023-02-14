ADVERTISEMENT
Prezzo proposes to girlfriend inside NRG studio [Video]

Lynet Okumu

This is the first time Prezzo is getting engaged publicly since his breakup with Michelle Oyolla in 2017.

Prezzo and Azzeezah
Jackson Makini 'Prezzo', the bad boy of Kenyan showbiz, has proposed to NRG Radio presenter Azzeezah Hashim and it's a big yes.

The proposal surprised the presenter, who was live on air when Prezzo walked in carrying a bouquet, kneeled and took out the engagement ring.

The emotional Azzeezah said yes before sharing a warm moment with Prezzo.

In the background, the two were getting cheers from Azeezah's colleagues as a guitarist serenaded the newly engaged couple.

Calling herself the Media Messiah, Haziza Hashim is currently a radio presenter at NRG Radio.

The 22-year-old is a fast-rising media personality hosts the NRG Breakfast Show every Monday to Friday.

Azzeezah
She has hosted NTV's TeenRepublik show and is an event MC and a voice-over artist.

Azzeezah is still a student at the University of Nairobi, where she is pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism.

The bold, smart, and talented Azzeezah professes Islamic religion and loves her work and family more than anything.

Azzeezah
READ: Prezzo comes clean on relationship with Tanzanian socialite Amber Lulu, talks about settling down

For Azzeezah, confidence and thorough preparation through research has helped a long way in shaping her as a radio presenter.

The two love birds have managed to keep their relationship under the water until now. They have not given any information on when they met or started dating.

Prezzo and Azzeezah
Prezzo has been involved with several popular women in Kenya and beyond. In 2003, he was in a relationship with former radio and TV journalist Sheila Mwanyigha. She was probably his first girlfriend, but they fell out and went their separate ways.

Sheila Mwanyigha
READ: 7 elite Kenyan music producers

Other Popular women Prezzo has dated over the years include Amber Lulu, Charga Barbie, Goldie Harvey, Joy Wanjohi and Michelle Oyolla, who got pregnant with his baby.

In 2008, Prezzo got married to Daisy Kiplangat, who later filed for a divorce citing negligence and use of drug abuse by the then-popular singer.

