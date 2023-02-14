Prezzo proposes to girlfriend inside NRG studio [Video]

The proposal surprised the presenter, who was live on air when Prezzo walked in carrying a bouquet, kneeled and took out the engagement ring.

The emotional Azzeezah said yes before sharing a warm moment with Prezzo.

In the background, the two were getting cheers from Azeezah's colleagues as a guitarist serenaded the newly engaged couple.

Who is Azzeezah?

Calling herself the Media Messiah, Haziza Hashim is currently a radio presenter at NRG Radio.

The 22-year-old is a fast-rising media personality hosts the NRG Breakfast Show every Monday to Friday.

She has hosted NTV's TeenRepublik show and is an event MC and a voice-over artist.

Azzeezah is still a student at the University of Nairobi, where she is pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism.

The bold, smart, and talented Azzeezah professes Islamic religion and loves her work and family more than anything.

For Azzeezah, confidence and thorough preparation through research has helped a long way in shaping her as a radio presenter.

Azzeezah and Prezzo's relationship

The two love birds have managed to keep their relationship under the water until now. They have not given any information on when they met or started dating.

Prezzo's previous relationships

Prezzo has been involved with several popular women in Kenya and beyond. In 2003, he was in a relationship with former radio and TV journalist Sheila Mwanyigha. She was probably his first girlfriend, but they fell out and went their separate ways.

Other Popular women Prezzo has dated over the years include Amber Lulu, Charga Barbie, Goldie Harvey, Joy Wanjohi and Michelle Oyolla, who got pregnant with his baby.