Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life

In an interview with Clouds Media, Tanzania's legendary rapper, Joseph Haule, better known as Professor Jay, opened up about the hefty financial burden he faced during his kidney disease treatment in India.

His story sheds light on the challenges faced by kidney patients and the urgent need for better access to healthcare in Tanzania.

Rapper Professor Jay admitted in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Professor Jay's experience in the ICU

Professor Jay, famous for his hit song 'Ndivyo Sivyo,' shared his ordeal during his time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He emphasised the importance of good health, acknowledging the high prevalence of kidney diseases and related deaths in the country.

"Afya ni kila kitu. Ni mtaji wa kwanza na kwa kweli watu wanaumwa. Na watu wanakufa mno," he said.

Professor Jay's ICU stay lasted a daunting 127 days, after which he witnessed the struggles of others battling kidney diseases. These experiences touched his heart and compelled him to take action.

Pulse Live Kenya

In response to the staggering expenses associated with kidney disease treatment, Professor Jay initiated the Profesa Jay Foundation, with a primary focus on kidney-related issues. He recognised that the costs are often beyond the means of the average Tanzanian.

During his time in the hospital, he underwent numerous medical procedures, including injections that came at a steep price.

"Kuna sindano nilikuwa nachomwa millioni tano (Sh300K) asubuhi na jioni. Ile sindano bana ndio imeniamsha. Nilichomwa kwa siku tano mfululizo. Nilichomwa kwa wiki moja, ambayo ilikuwa sindano kumi. Hiyo ilikuwa millioni hamsini ( Sh6M)," he revealed.

Pulse Live Kenya

These costs are just a fraction of the financial burden that kidney patients often face. Dialysis, an essential treatment for many kidney patients, can cost around five hundred thousand Tanzanian Shillings (Sh30,000) per session. Some patients require multiple sessions each week, depending on their condition.

Professor Jay advocates for Kidney health

Professor Jay firmly believes that the government should recognise the escalating prevalence of kidney diseases and take steps to address the issue.

"Nadhani serikali pia itaona kwa jinsi inavyo ona kwa sababu kila siku ugojnwa wa figo unaongezeks," he said.

He highlighted the importance of regular check-ups and emphasised that kidney diseases can affect individuals of all ages, not just those with risky behaviors.

Some children are born with kidney conditions, further emphasising the need for accessible healthcare and awareness.

Pulse Live Kenya

Professor Jay is committed to raising awareness about kidney diseases through education and music tours.

He understands that the costs associated with treatment are beyond the reach of many Tanzanians, and the government cannot help everyone.

He speaks from personal experience, having undergone challenging medical treatments, including kidney issues and lung complications.

Professor Jay's road to recovery & foundation launch

In June of this year, Professor Jay was finally discharged from the hospital after a grueling 127-day battle with kidney disease.

Rapper Professor Jay admitted in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

While he may not have fully regained his powerful vocals, he channeled his experience into a new song, 'Siku 462,' which serves as both a narrative of his time in the hospital and a thank-you to those who supported him during his ordeal.

