Rapper Professor Jay discharged from hospital after 127 days

Dennis Milimo

Professor Jay has been battling for his life while in critical condition

Legendary Tanzania rapper Joseph Haule stage name Professor Jay has been discharged from hospital 127 days since he was admitted.

The good news was relayed by his brother Black Chatta who said that the rapper can now talk after being in a critical condition for months.

“Sasa hivi anaongea ila kwakuwa amekaa hospitali sana hana nguvu kabisa anakuwa kachoka kwahiyo hata kumuongelesha hatupendi sana ili tusimchoshe.

"(He can finally talk again but because he is been unwell for so long he is yet to recover his strength so we also don't want to strain him too much)," the brother said.

He added that the rapper is happy with the Icon Award he was given at the 2021 Tanzania Music Awards that were held when he was still in the hospital.

"Amefurahi kupewa tuzo, ile tuzo ilimpa faraja kubwa sana nilipompelekea pale kitandani aliipokea akaikumbatia akaibusu hata mimi nilimuona amefurahi sana pengine iliweza kumuongezea hata nguvu," Black Rhino added.

However, despite Professor Jay being discharged from hospital, he is still being monitored by doctors at an undisclosed location.

“Watu wanaweza kudhani kwakuwa Profesa Jay ametoka hospitali wanaweza kudhani yupo tayari nyumbani, mtu akiwa amekaa hospitali kwa muda mrefu hauwezi moja kwa moja ukatoka ukaenda nyumbani bado kuna uangalizi anatakiwa aendelee kuupata, sio kwamba yupo nyumbani kwake ila ametoka hospital ila yupo sehemu anapatiwa uangalizi maalum na sio nyumbani kwake" the young brother narrated.

In February, Professor Jay’s wife Grace Mgonjo, was doing radio interviews in Tanzania, asking well-wishers to help offset Jay’s hospital bill at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam

Several Tanzanian and Kenyan celebrities took to social media, to make a prayer for Professor Jay - requesting their fans to consider contributing towards Prof’s urgent medical drive.

WCB Signee Zuchu together with the Wasafi FM breakfast crew also visited Professor Jay’s wife at Muhimbili hospital where she was taking care of her sick hubby.

Dennis Milimo

