The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rayvanny breaks silence over Marioo dating his ex Paulah Kajala

Fabian Simiyu

Rayvanny has finally addressed claims of his close friend dating his ex-girlfriend

Rayvanny and Paulah Kajala
Rayvanny and Paulah Kajala

Tanzanian musician Rayvanny has broken his silence about his ex-girlfriend Paulah Kajala dating his close friend and fellow artist, Marioo.

Recommended articles

Rayvanny recently collaborated with Marioo and stated that he is too mature to engage in any conflicts.

He further added that Marioo is his good friend, and they speak a lot, so there is no need for any altercation.

Tanzanian singer Rayvanny
Tanzanian singer Rayvanny Tanzanian singer Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: The code of bros before exes - Oga Obinna

"Just the other day, we did a collaboration, I featured him and he also featured. Where I am right now, I feel like I'm too old for some things. Marioo is my good friend and we speak a lot. We don't need to fight," Rayvanyy said.

Rayvanny, who has recently reconciled with his ex-wife Fayvanny, got a tattoo of her name on his arm. He admitted that it was worth it, even though it was very painful.

Marioo and Paulah Kajala
Marioo and Paulah Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna expressed that he does not allow his friends to date his exes.

He explained that if they do, then that lady would also become their ex, which he finds problematic.

When asked to elaborate on his statement, Oga clarified that his ex is still a part of him, and their souls are connected, making it uncomfortable for him to see someone he knows intimately with his ex.

Oga Obinna & Kwambox
Oga Obinna & Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"If you are my friend, my ex is your ex. There is an unspoken rule because you know, my ex is still my person. Our souls are tied. Okay, if you go to my ex that means ulikua unamtaka nikiwa na yeye ama alikua anakutaka mkiwa na yeye," Oga said.

Kwambox interrupted Obinna, suggesting that perhaps his friend had a connection with Obinna's ex after spending time together, leading to their eventual marriage.

However, Obinna was clearly displeased and abruptly cut Kwambox short, questioning if it was Kwambox's role to intervene as their destiny helper.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

Rayvanny breaks silence over Marioo dating his ex Paulah Kajala

Rayvanny breaks silence over Marioo dating his ex Paulah Kajala

Diamond cancels Berlin tour last minute, here is why

Diamond cancels Berlin tour last minute, here is why

Singer Mr Seed survives fatal accident, friends not so lucky

Singer Mr Seed survives fatal accident, friends not so lucky

I will not marry Prezzo – Azeezah comes clean after Valentine’s Day proposal

I will not marry Prezzo – Azeezah comes clean after Valentine’s Day proposal

Why Sauti Sol doesn't perform in government functions

Why Sauti Sol doesn't perform in government functions

Wyrimu & Lolo: Meet TikTok duo breaking stereotypes & spreading positivity through dance

Wyrimu & Lolo: Meet TikTok duo breaking stereotypes & spreading positivity through dance

Seasoned journalist Salim Kikeke leaves BBC after 20 years

Seasoned journalist Salim Kikeke leaves BBC after 20 years

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mashirima Kapombe

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & networth

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

From left: Akothee, Andrew Kibe, and Millicent Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga