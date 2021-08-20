Rayvanny visits Alfred Mutua’s 'White House' after Landing in Kenya

Vanny Boy landed into the country on Friday, ahead of their much anticipated joint Birthday party scheduled for Sunday at Ole Sereni Hotel.

“Silence please we are in White House 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🐆🐆🐆🚨🚨🚨❤️🚨❤️ #CHUI 🐆” shared Rayvanny.

In May 2020, Governor Mutua unveiled the county government offices dubbed the ‘White House’ said to have cost Sh.350 million.

On Wednesday, Mutua announced that he will hold a joint birthday Party with Tanzanian singer.

“Sunday, August 22nd, is my birthday and also the birthday of @Rayvannyboy- we have decided to hold a special double birthday party for a few people on Sunday afternoon. Please get your free ticket and join us for food and music. See poster below.” Wrote Mutua.

On June 22, the Machakos county Boss, put up a detailed post after visiting Rayvanny's Next Level Music Headquarters in Dar es Sallam.

“I had a great time with talented Tanzanian artist Rayvanny (Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa) who was born at the southern tip of Tanzania in Mbeya.

Rayvanny - Chui - and I share a birthday (August 22nd) and we spent an afternoon singing and talking of our childhood(s), aspirations and how we can work together to consolidate and grow the talents of East African music.

Although he is in the WASAFI stable, Rayvanny has his own Studio - Next Level Music (NLM) which he is using to record and support the growth of upcoming East African music artists, mostly from Kenya and Tanzania” said Mutua in part.

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua and Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua mentioned that he was happy to have met and exchanged ideas with the WCB Signee, promising to partner on a number of projects.

“We agreed to partner in a few ventures as we grow the arts. I will soon be unveiling a Fresh initiative to empower talented film and music artists.