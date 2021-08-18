Governor Mutua to hold exclusive joint Birthday Party with Rayvanny on Sunday

On Wednesday, Mutua put up a poster with details that the party will go down at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi come Sunday.

“Sunday, August 22nd, is my birthday and also the birthday of @Rayvannyboy- we have decided to hold a special double birthday party for a few people on Sunday afternoon. Please get your free ticket and join us for food and music. See poster below.” Wrote Mutua.

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua and Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

On June 22, the Machakos county Bosa, shared a detailed post via his Instagram page, after paying Rayvanny a courtesy call at his Next Level Music Headquarters in Dar es Sallam.

“I had a great time with talented Tanzanian artist Rayvanny (Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa) who was born at the southern tip of Tanzania in Mbeya.

Rayvanny - Chui - and I share a birthday (August 22nd) and we spent an afternoon singing and talking of our childhood(s), aspirations and how we can work together to consolidate and grow the talents of East African music.

Although he is in the WASAFI stable, Rayvanny has his own Studio - Next Level Music (NLM) which he is using to record and support the growth of upcoming East African music artists, mostly from Kenya and Tanzania” said Mutua in part.

Mutua mentioned that he was happy to have met and exchanged ideas with the WCB Signee, promising to partner on a number of projects.

“We agreed to partner in a few ventures as we grow the arts. I will soon be unveiling a Fresh initiative to empower talented film and music artists.

As a lover of the arts and one who believes in the power of music and entertainment, I am excited about working with artists as they bring melody and vibe to our lives. @rayvanny” said Governor Mutua.

Separation

The Birthday party come day after the governor and his wife Lillian Nganga made their separation public.

The two love birds revealed that their marriage ended about two months ago.

“I thank God for bringing Lillian into my life and the many ways we have made each other grow. We have had a laugh and at times a tear but all in all we have been a power couple and very happy. We celebrate life and are pleased that we have reached this decision in a mature, agreeable manner.

I am a happy and blessed man and we have agreed we will protect and support each other,” said Mutua in Part.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Ms Nganga claimed the winds of change had blown her way and she had severed her relationship with the governor without going into details.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together,” reads part if her statement.

She also announced her resignation as Machakos First Lady through the same statement.