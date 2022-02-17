RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-NTV presenter appeals for financial help after being hospitalized

One of his lungs collapsed and he also has an infection around his heart.

Former NTV sports presenter Sean Dardovillis has put out a medical appeal to well-wishers to help him settle his accruing hospital bill.

An update seen by this writer, indicates that the journalist has been in hospital for while after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The poster bearing Sean’s medical appeal divulged that the one of the journalist’s lungs collapsed and he also has an infection around his heart.

“Sean has been hospitalized for a while now. The chest pains he had been experiencing for a while turned into pneumonia and one of his lungs collapsed, he also has an infection around his heart. He is receiving professional treatment and improving, but needs monitoring and further care,” reads the medical appeal.

Media personality and voice artiste Eddy Kimani, used his Twitter handle to urge Kenyans to help Sean Dardovillis.

“Jambo team. Thought I should share this here. Am sure we all know @sean_cardo. He has not been well for some time now. May we spare a thought, prayers and help for him as he goes through this difficult time,” Eddy Kimani said.

Dardovillis’s former colleague at Capital FM Eve D'Souza also joined the conversation, promising the journalist her support.

“He's been such a good friend to me for so very many years, always supportive and now it's time to give him back all the support he deserves 💞 Please help our dear @sean_cardo by sending a contribution, any amount you can spare will be a tremendous relief,” reads Eve D'Souza’s tweet.

