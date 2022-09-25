James Wokabi wraps it up at Capital FM after 18 years

The accomplished journalist who is a household name in sports news announced his exit during the Football Sunday mix which he hosted for the final time today, September 25, 2022.

He thanked his loyal fans for supporting him through the years and being part of his evolution to become a top-notch journalist who has bagged several awards.

Wokabi also thanked Capital FM’s management for believing in him and giving him an opportunity to ply his trade for 18 years.

"I feel melancholic as this has been my home since my early twenties. I've grown so much and all of it is anchored to Capital FM. Part of me feels sad because it's the end of a journey. I cannot take it for granted as it gave a villager from Nyeri a chance, for that, I'm forever grateful."

"I will miss the camaraderie in this place. The colleagues became family. Think about the conversations we had off-air," Wokabi said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The scribe remained tight-lipped on his next engagements.

Highlighting some of his most memorable moments, Wokabi listed working alongside veteran journalist Sean Cardovilis, interviewing Ethiopian athletics legend Haile Gebrselassie and five-time World Cross country champion Paul Tergat.

Prior to his stint at Capital FM, Wokabi worked for a number of reputable media houses, including Standard Newspapers and the People Daily.

His career at Capital FM spanned close to two decades and saw him bag several awards, including 2007 BBC Africa Radio Award for sports and the Sport Award at the 2007 CNN/Multichoice African Journalist of the Year Awards.

Pulse Live Kenya