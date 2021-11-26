RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Word on the street in the US is that the two could be dating after their video made headlines.

Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US
Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US

US rapper and business mogul Rick Ross was spotted hanging out with Tanzanian actress and model Hamisa Mobetto.

Recommended articles

The two were together in Dubai enjoying each other's company at Club Blu where the rapper was performing on Thursday night, November 25.

According to a video shared by The Shade Room, a US blog site, two were also seen getting intimate at the club located 32 floors up.

Word on the street in the US is that the two could be dating after their video made headlines.

Rick Ross and his rumored boo model Hamisa Mobetto having a good time in Dubai,” The Shade Room reported.

Rick Ross & Rumoured Girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto Get Cozy On Dubai Vacation,” read a headline by Hothiphopnews.com.

Back in September, the Diced Pineapples rapper was asked about his situation with Mobetto, to which he said, “to be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share.”

Ross then added that the 26-year-old was doing a great job and that he’s very proud of her.

She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level.

In the past few months, Ross has been gushing over Ms Mobetto’s beauty in almost every photo she uploads, an act that has left many with questions.

Many have speculated that Ross has been trying to get Hamisa’s attention for them to start dating. In the same spirit, the rapper managed to secure Hamisa a deal with Luc Belaire and an interview with Luc Belaire CEO under their Self-Made segment.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US [Video]

Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US [Video]

Vera Sidika steps out looking all snatched up, 1 month after giving birth [Photos]

Vera Sidika steps out looking all snatched up, 1 month after giving birth [Photos]

Willy Paul on a bitter rant after Sanaipei Tande refused to collabo with him

Willy Paul on a bitter rant after Sanaipei Tande refused to collabo with him

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Trevor Ombija joins Ramogi TV [Video]

Trevor Ombija joins Ramogi TV [Video]

Mwalim Churchill finally receives his prestigious award from US

Mwalim Churchill finally receives his prestigious award from US

'I need to be back home' - Kanye West rants about fixing marriage with Kim Kardashian

'I need to be back home' - Kanye West rants about fixing marriage with Kim Kardashian

Diamond Platnumz flaunts his new Sh31 million jewelry set [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz flaunts his new Sh31 million jewelry set [Photos]

Trending

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Omari alias Mr Tembo

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua Hospitalized [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Tanzanian artistes Diamond Platnumz with Harmonize