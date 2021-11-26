Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US [Video]

The two were together in Dubai enjoying each other's company at Club Blu where the rapper was performing on Thursday night, November 25.

According to a video shared by The Shade Room, a US blog site, two were also seen getting intimate at the club located 32 floors up.

Word on the street in the US is that the two could be dating after their video made headlines.

“Rick Ross and his rumored boo model Hamisa Mobetto having a good time in Dubai,” The Shade Room reported.

“Rick Ross & Rumoured Girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto Get Cozy On Dubai Vacation,” read a headline by Hothiphopnews.com.

Back in September, the Diced Pineapples rapper was asked about his situation with Mobetto, to which he said, “to be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share.”

Ross then added that the 26-year-old was doing a great job and that he’s very proud of her.

“She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level.”

In the past few months, Ross has been gushing over Ms Mobetto’s beauty in almost every photo she uploads, an act that has left many with questions.