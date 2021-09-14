Rick Ross finally talks about his relationship with Hamisa Mobetto

In an interview with Lil Ommy, Rick Ross said that currently he is very close with Ms Mobetto but will leave the bit of explaining the kind of relationship they have to her (Hamisa).

The Award-winning rapper and businessman added that he is ready to support Ms Mobetto accomplish all her dreams because she is a good entrepreneur.

“I have to be honest, there is a connection, how much you wanna me to tell you about it?, I'm gonna leave that to her…but she is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and iIm proud of her.

There are a couple of other things but all in all I just wanna see her win” said Rick Ross.

Rick Ross also mentioned that he is planning to visit Tanzania very soon.

Ross’s statement on his friendship with Hamisa comes at a time he had raised eyebrows with comments on Hamisa Mobetto’s page whenever she uploads new photos.

In the past few months, Ross has been gushing over Ms Mobetto’s beauty in almost every photo she uploads, an act that has left many with questions.

Many have speculated that Ross has been trying to get Hamisa’s attention for them to start dating. In the same spirit, the rapper managed to secured Hamisa a deal with Luc Belaire and an interview Luc Belaire CEO under their Self-Made segment.

However, in June, Rick Ross’s comment on Mobetto’s photos promoted his rumoured girlfriend Tommie Lee to declare that she is single.

Tommie Lee is an urban model and rapper and has been in the famous reality show, Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta.

Tommie says that they are just ‘dawgs and business partners’.

In 2018, Hamisa was forced to respond after being accused of allegedly trapping rich men with kids.

According to Hamisa, people have been hating on her, just because she sired kids with two prominent and rich men in Tanzania.

For the record, Hamisa’s first born daughter Fancy was sired by Businessman Majizzo who owns a radio and a TV station, while her second born son belongs to Diamond, the owner of Wasafi label and TV.

