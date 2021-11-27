American rapper William Leonard Roberts II, stage name Rick Ross, treated his fans to a spicy teaser days after partying with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto in Dubai.
Rick Ross posts teaser about Hamisa Mobetto's birthday after saucy Dubai trip [SCREENSHOT]
The Tanzanian model will be celebrating her birthday on December 10
The two sparked dating rumours after posting saucy videos with each other on nights out in U.A.E's "city of gold".
On Saturday, Rick Ross confirmed that he had concluded his trip and was heading back to the US saying: "Memphis, Tennessee awaits me... until the next time...".
The B.M.F. singer followed the update with a meme, whose only caption was "December 10", Ms Mobetto's birthday date.
Noticing the coincidence, Mobetto's excited fans sought to find out what the Ross and the 26-year-old might be planning.
Rick Ross addresses rumoured relationship with Hamisa Mobetto
In mid-September, Ross was asked about his relationship with the model during an interview and he took the opportunity to reveal some details.
In an interview with Lil Ommy, Rick Ross said that currently he is very close with Ms Mobetto but will leave the bit of explaining the kind of relationship they have to her.
The Award-winning rapper and businessman added that he is ready to support the model accomplish her dreams, commenting that he had found her entrepreneurial.
“I have to be honest, there is a connection, how much you wanna me to tell you about it? I'm gonna leave that to her… But she is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I'm proud of her.
"There are a couple of other things but all in all I just wanna see her win," the rapper stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke