The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati & Diana Marua offered Sh5M to delete social media after pro-smoking photo

Lynet Okumu

Bahati & Diana possess massive followings on social media platforms, with 3.4 million and 2.5 million followers on Instagram respectively

Singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua
Singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua

Kenyan singer Bahati and his wife, Diana Marua, have received an offer from gospel artist Ringtone Apoko.

Recommended articles

The catch? They must be willing to hit the reset button on their current social media accounts.

Ringtone, in a conversation with Eve Mungai on September 3, expressed his conviction that Bahati and Diana need to return to their faith in God, leaving behind any worldly baggage.

Ringtone Apoko
Ringtone Apoko Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ringtone roughs up Cassypool in Kahawa

Ringtone's comments came just a few days after Bahati shared a photo of himself smoking an unidentified substance as he marked his ten-year milestone in the music industry.

"Bahati is confusing us. We are trying to preach to a generation where young people should not use drugs, so we expect Bahati, even if he has shifted from gospel, not to be an ambassador for drugs or attract the public's attention towards it," Ringtone said.

Ringtone didn't spare Diana from his critique either, emphasising her role in bahati's life. He believes she should influence her husband positively and steer him back towards the path of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Na pia tunamkosoa Diana. Mtoto wake anatusiumbua town. Anafaa kushape bwanake," he said.

Diana Marua and husband Bahati
Diana Marua and husband Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ringtone comes out crying after weekend in jail

According to ringtone, the gospel community has specific expectations for Bahati's redemption. Bahati must distance himself from secular music and delete all the questionable content he has produced.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argues that one cannot invest in the Kingdom of God while holding onto things associated with the devil. Bahati needs to start afresh, fully committing himself to God's path, even if it means losing everything he has gained.

"Gospel hatumtaki mpaka afanye vitu kadhaa. Akane secular music. Video zote ambazo amefanya adelete. Huwezi invest kwa kindom ya God na vitu umetoa kwa shetani.

"Anahitaji kudelete mpaka channel ndio aanze afresh. Lazima akubali kupoteza akuje kwa mungu akiwa uchi. Bila hiyo ni bure," he said.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, Ringtone suggests that if Bahati truly desires salvation, he may have to make a difficult choice regarding his marriage to Diana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either she should embrace the faith, or Bahati should consider a spouse who shares his religious convictions.

"Bahati hawezi kuwa ameokoka na Diana ameback slide. Kama wanaokoka wakuje kipackage. Kama Bahati anataka kuokoka atahave kuachana na Diana atafute bibi mwingine wenye ameokoka or Diana asikue na choice aokoke," he said.

Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati
Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Vote for your Music Influencer of the Year on the Pulse Ifluencer Awards 2023!

To motivate Bahati and Diana to take this spiritual journey seriously, Ringtone mad an offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

If they both delete their social media channels and embark on a fresh spiritual transformation, Ringtone committed to covering the entire cost of their wedding. He promised five million shillings as a gift to support their new beginning.

"Diana na Bahati wakiokoka na wafute channels zao zote, mimi najitolea ntalipa harusi bill yote wanipee. Naweza kujitolea kuwa support na five million kama zawadi," he said.

Bahati and Diana possess massive followings on their social media platforms, with Bahati's YouTube channel boasting over one million subscribers and Diana rapidly approaching the one million mark.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

On Instagram, Bahati commands 3.4 million followers, while Diana has a substantial 2.5 million following.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival

Why Ethan Muziki & Kinoti's packed show at Sarit was ended prematurely

Why Ethan Muziki & Kinoti's packed show at Sarit was ended prematurely

Bahati & Diana Marua offered Sh5M to delete social media after pro-smoking photo

Bahati & Diana Marua offered Sh5M to delete social media after pro-smoking photo

Nonini slams UK-based Kenyan promoter's comments on Khaligraph over missed interview

Nonini slams UK-based Kenyan promoter's comments on Khaligraph over missed interview

Akothee emotionally remembers her unborn baby after encounter with mother & baby

Akothee emotionally remembers her unborn baby after encounter with mother & baby

Nonini slams UK-based Kenyan promoter's comments on Khaligraph over missed interview

Nonini slams UK-based Kenyan promoter's comments on Khaligraph over missed interview

Father duties: Bensoul joins baby mama to celebrate daughter's 1st birthday

Father duties: Bensoul joins baby mama to celebrate daughter's 1st birthday

Nadia Mukami: Why I am considering having another baby soon

Nadia Mukami: Why I am considering having another baby soon

Embarrassing moments King Kaka's mum went through when son began to rise in music

Embarrassing moments King Kaka's mum went through when son began to rise in music

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Nameless and Wahu

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling comments after fans overinterpreted his photo

Alex Wamatu 'Kinyash'

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug