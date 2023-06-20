The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati & Diana Marua announce wedding after a 7-year 'marriage'

Lynet Okumu

date 2023-06-20

Bahati has promised Diana the biggest wedding of the year

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati has made an exciting announcement regarding his upcoming wedding to his beloved partner, Diana Marua.

The couple has set a date for their union, which is scheduled to take place on December 12, 2023.

The news of their impending ceremony was shared in a heartfelt video that quickly gained attention and began trending online.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Diana Marua explains why her presence in Bahati's life has brought him riches

The footage captured Bahati proposing to Diana, and amidst overwhelming emotions, she joyfully accepted his proposal.

In his social media announcement, Bahati expressed his happiness and revealed the special date they had chosen for their wedding.

December 12, 2023, holds significance for the couple, and they eagerly anticipate celebrating their love and commitment to one another on this day.

Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati
Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Diana Marua lands lucrative deal to host TV show

Overwhelmed with emotions, Diana Marua expressed her gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for Bahati's thoughtful gesture.

"I didn't know this day would end with my heart full. My Hubby @bahatikenya surprised me with his first gift of 2023, and this is how the day unfolded! The God of Diana Bahati... Thank you," Diana said.

For Diana, being married to Bahati is a dream come true, and she expressed her deep gratitude to God for this blessing.

Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati
Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

She acknowledged that God's hand was at work in their lives long before this day, and she credited Him for their love, support, and growth as a couple.

"Thank you God, you knew about this day even before I was born. You've loved us, wiped our tears, taught us how to love unconditionally. You've taught me the importance of respecting my husband and the significance of being submissive.

"Thank you for gifting me your favored child. Thank you God for this day, 12/12/2023, when I will be married to my best friend. History will be made, glory to you alone," Diana expressed gratefully,"

Diana Marua and Bahati
Diana Marua and Bahati Diana Marua and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Diana Marua tells off ex-boyfriends who dumped her as she gushes over Bahati

The announcement of their wedding date has generated excitement and anticipation among their supporters, who eagerly await this joyous occasion.

