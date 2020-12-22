Former Nairobi Diaries actress Risper Faith has been forced to explain why she still wear a corset whenever she is stepping out despite undergoing liposuction surgery to get rid of extra fats.

A curious fan reached out to the mother of one asking “…just a polite question why I you still waist training and you underwent liposuction?@ladyrisper?”.

In a quick rejoinder, Faith explained that she is not fully healed therefore it is advised she put on the corset for at least 6 months after the liposuction surgery.

Risper Faith

She Responds

“@maliashanel hi am not fully healed it takes time to be healed if I remove the corset I tend to bulge given the fact that I was removed a lot of fats so it might take time 6months” responded Risper Faith.

Another fan identified as Joy also joined the conversation commenting Risper with a statement that says;

“It’s good you are still wearing a corset for full healing and perfect shaping of the waist after surgery… most doctor’s advice the patient to wear a compression garment or a waist trainer for several weeks or even months after surgery to aid in reducing the swelling and also to give the waist a more natural shape. So she’s on the right track!”.

Risper Faith with Hubby Brayo

Liposuction surgery

On October 31, the actress made it public that she had undergone liposuction surgery in the quest to eliminate extra fats from her body and put to rest her struggles with body weight. She mentioned that 8 litres of fats was removed from her stomach and lower back.

"8 litres of fat was removed from my stomach and lower back through surgery called liposuction by @bodybydesignkenya ,at this point my life has completely changed no more eating unhealthy...” shared Risper Faith.

