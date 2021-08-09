Alai was charged with causing grievous harm to Ringtone and malicious damage to property following an altercation on July 23 along Cotton Road in Kilimani.

However, the blogger denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh.300,000. On July 23, Alai was arrested and detained at the Kilimani Police Station on allegations of beating Ringtone with a Rungu.

Drama at Kibera Law Courts

On July 29, drama was witnessed at the Kibera Law Courts after Ringtone showed up in an Ambulance.

Speaking to the press, Ringtone said that he was still in pain and will probably need to travel to South Africa for further medical attention (Head-scan).

“Naumwa na mkono na Kichwa…na mimi sijawahi kujulikana kwa kupiga watu hii mambo yote sisi hufanya kwa mtandao ni ya kufurahisha wakenya…nimefanya Head scan na kuna probability ni kama nita have kwenda South Africa kufanya Head scan Zaidi. Kwa sababu niliumizwa” said Ringtone.

Apoko went ahead to say that he needs justice to be served, stating that he has already gotten a quotation for his damaged car and Alai should pay for the damages.

“Landover Kenya about ni dealers was Gari ambayo ilikuwa damaged walishapeana quotation yao… quotation ni around Sh500K niko na P3 lakini nashangaa kesi aiendelei kwa nini? Mimi nataka tu Justice

Kwa mtando sijui watu wanasema Alai amenifinya, ooh yeye ndo mkubwa lakini ukweli ni kwamba hakuna mtu ako above the law" said Apoko.