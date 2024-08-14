Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition

The Pulse Influencer Awards have become a significant platform for recognising and celebrating the best digital content creators across Africa.

As the awards enter their fourth edition, the spotlight turns not only to the nominees but also to the panel of jurors who play a crucial role in determining the nominees.

This article delves into the responsibilities of the Pulse Influencer Awards jury and introduces the individuals selected to serve as jurors for this year’s edition.

Critical role of the Pulse Influencer Awards Jury

The jury's role in the Pulse Influencer Awards is multifaceted, extending beyond the mere selection of nominees.

This team is tasked with ensuring that the awards maintain their credibility, transparency, and prestige by upholding the highest standards in the selection process. Here’s a closer look at their responsibilities:

1. Evaluating content creators’ Impact and Influence

The primary responsibility of the jury is to assess the influence and impact of the nominated content creators.

This includes examining the reach, engagement, and quality of their content, as well as their ability to inspire, educate, and entertain their audiences.

The jury takes into account both quantitative metrics, such as follower count and engagement rates, and qualitative aspects, such as creativity, originality, and consistency.

2. Upholding fairness and transparency

This means judging each nominee based on their merit and contribution to their respective fields, regardless of personal preferences or external pressures.

3. Setting industry standards

The Pulse Influencer Awards jury also plays a crucial role in setting industry standards for digital content creation.

By recognising excellence in various categories, the jury helps to elevate the quality of content within the influencer community and encourages others to strive for similar levels of achievement

The jury reviews nominations for each category to ensure that nominations align with the Nomination Guidelines. Nominees whose nominations are valid will then proceed to the next round.

Meet the jury for the fourth edition

This year’s Pulse Influencer Awards jury comprises a diverse group of experts from different fields, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.

1. Felistus Mwangi

Felistus Mwangi is a partnerships manager at TikTok who is skilled at identifying new trends and rising stars. She helps content creators maximise their potential, create engaging content, and grow their audiences.

Felistus is passionate about the influencer community and is committed to celebrating the achievements of influencers in East Africa and beyond.

2. Dan Obura

Dan Obura is a digital strategist, currently with DigiTribe-EABL. He has also worked with Ogilvy Africa, DENTSU, and Redhouse Group.

Dan has collaborated with various brands from the financial sector, FMCGs, beverages, NGOs, parastatals, the UN, European Union, and the Government of Kenya.

3. Cedric Nzomo

Cedric, also known as Ced, has been a creative director, content creator, consultant, coach, and marketing executive since the mid-2000s. He co-founded Verge, a digital marketing agency known for impactful creator-led campaigns.

Ced consults with creators and marketers on building successful online brands in Africa. He is passionate about harnessing Africa's creativity and storytelling for impactful, sustainable solutions.

4. Loreh Marvin

Loreh Marvin is a copywriter who apart from his usual wordplay doubles up as an influencer marketing expert, providing brands with creative methods of marketing and communications using influencers and helping them design better influencer strategies.

5. Njeri Kamau

Njeri Kamau is the Head of Commercial at Energy Media (NRG Radio & Choice Radio) and a digital media-preneur with Think Communications KE.

She has also held key roles at Radio Africa Group (Homeboyz Radio, Classic, Radio Jambo), and Nation Media Group (NTV, QTV).

6. Roy Karuhize

Roy Karuhize has worn many hats in the content and creator industry. From being a Radio Africa Production Manager to a Scangroup Creative Director, he now wears the MD's hat in TrueTribe, East Africa's only real 360 Content Advertising and Marketing agency.

7. Agnes Opondo

Agnes Opondo leads KE Licensing & Partnerships at Mdundo and is a freelance writer for KenyanVibe and Tangaza Magazine.

With over 7 years in media, copyright, collective rights management, and digital music streaming, she is well-versed in the entertainment industry.

8. Linda Okero

Linda Okero is a communications professional known for her expertise in driving transformation and influencer marketing success.

She has made significant impacts in the Micro-Finance, Government, Business Acceleration, Advocacy, and most recently, the Influencer Marketing sector.

