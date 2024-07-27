5 key facts about the Pulse Influencer Awards

But before we dive into the excitement of what’s to come, let's take a look at some of the important things you need to know about this incredible awards show.

5 things to know about Pulse Influencer Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

How the Pulse Influencer Awards began

In 2021, as the world began to recover from the pandemic, Pulse Africa, a leading digital company in Africa, launched the Pulse Influencer Awards.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal was simple: to create a platform where influencers could be recognised and celebrated for their impact in the digital space not only in Kenya but also in each of the African countries where Pulse is present - Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The first edition was held on October 9, 2021, and has been an annual highlight ever since, with millions of votes cast for top influencers each year.

The process of crowning winners

Ever wondered how the winners are selected? It’s a process that involves both public nominations and expert judgement. Here’s how it works:

Nominations: The journey begins with open nominations from the public. Fans nominate their favourite influencers, leading to a long list of potential top 10 influencers per category. Follow Pulse Live Kenya to participate in the nominations, very soon.. Selection: An independent jury then narrows the nominations list down to the top 10 nominees in each category. The Pulse Influencer Awards jury assesses each nominee’s creativity, content quality, engagement, community building, and use of social tools. Voting: Finally, the public votes for their favourite influencers from this shortlist. The nominees with the most votes are crowned the winners in their respective categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards feature a wide range of categories, including Dance, Food, Fashion, Acting, Media & Blogger, Tech, Comedy, Lifestyle, Music, Business, Art & Photography, Sports, and the Next Gen category that was introduced in 2023. This diverse selection ensures that all types of influencers get a chance to shine.

Ajib Gathoni, Bena Wa Malines and Natalie Tewa during the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

An unforgettable Pulse Influencer Awards experience

Attending the Pulse Influencer Awards is an experience like no other! It’s not just about the awards – it’s about the entire vibe, the fun, and the unforgettable moments.

Fashion & red carpet glam: Each year, the Pulse Influencer Awards has a unique theme that sets the tone for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021 invited guests showcased Red Carpet Glam, in 2022 we paid homage to African Excellence and 2023, the theme was 'The Golden Era', and attendees dazzled in bold and elegant golden outfits.

The red carpet is a fashionista’s dream, with influencers and celebrities showcasing their best looks. Kate Actress stole the show, being named the best-dressed attendee.

Photo ops: Capture the night with cute pictures alongside your favourite influencers. Special photo frames are set up to help you create lasting memories of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Networking: The Pulse Influencer Awards is also a fantastic networking opportunity. Rub shoulders with other influencers and notable brands that might just offer you your next big gig. The connections you make here could take your career to the next level.

YouTube & Podcast Influencer of the Year Lydia KM, Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year Natalie Tewa and Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Impact of Pulse Influencer Awards

Winning a Pulse Influencer Award can be a game-changer for influencers. The recognition helps in gaining visibility and attracting lucrative opportunities.

For instance, Kate Thuku, the 2023 Pulse Next Gen Influencer of the Year, saw a significant boost in her career and rate card after winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness trainer Shiv Simani, who won the Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, shared how the awards have elevated his career, giving him more confidence and credibility in the industry.

Bena Wa Malines, the TikTok Influencer of the Year in 2022, expressed how the award motivated him to strive for even greater achievements in content creation.

Other influencers like Crazy Kennar and others, have also benefited from winning in various categories since the awards began. This year, it could be your turn to shine!

ADVERTISEMENT

Road to the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024!

Get ready, because the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 is here! Set for October 2024, this year’s event promises to be even more spectacular.

In the coming days, this year’s theme will be unveiled, nominations will be announced and much more. You can expect a glamorous affair that celebrates creativity, innovation, and digital camaraderie.