Netizens resurface video of Ruth K explaining why Mulamwah hasn't paid dowry

Kendrick Mulamwah's wife, Ruth K, has addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship, specifically the widespread belief that they are officially married.

The mother of one took to social media to set the record straight, following a beautiful celebration they held in 2023.

Ruth K & Mulamwah's introduction ceremony

In October 2023, Mulamwah and Ruth K threw a lively party that left many Kenyans convinced that the couple had tied the knot.

Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

The event featured energetic dancing, and the joy on display led many to congratulate them, assuming it was their traditional wedding.

However, Ruth K later revealed that this was not the case. She clarified that the event was actually an introduction ceremony, not a wedding.

Why Mulamwah & Ruth K didn’t wed

To explain why the couple didn’t go through with a traditional wedding, Ruth K shared more details in a past video that has now resurfaced online.

Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, she disclosed that her pregnancy had unexpectedly interfered with their original wedding plans.

"I had not told anyone at home that I was pregnant. I had just told my close friends," Ruth K explained.

"It was not supposed to be an introduction party. We did not know you cannot do ruracio (a traditional dowry payment ceremony) when you are pregnant. After asking around, we were told it could not happen."

This revelation came as a surprise to many, as it is a common tradition in some communities that a woman should not undergo the traditional dowry payment ceremony process while pregnant.

Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Ruth K further explained that after learning about this, they had to alter their plans, leading to the introduction ceremony taking place two weeks after their originally planned date.

"The elders said I had to give birth first for some procedures to happen," Ruth K continued. "Both parents then agreed to shift the plans to an introduction ceremony so that families from both sides could get to know each other."

Mulamwah spends time with his daughter Keilah

The resurfacing of Ruth K’s video coincided with another significant event in Mulamwah’s life.

On Sunday, August 18, the comedian visited the new home of his ex-girlfriend, Carol Sonnie, to spend time with their daughter. This visit was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

Mulamwah spending time with his daughter Keilah Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, Mulamwah is seen enjoying quality time with his daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to her father.

A touching moment in the video shows Keilah, their daughter, playfully touching her father’s beard, with a portrait of Sonnie appearing in the background.

This development comes months after Mulamwah publicly promised to work on mending his relationship with Sonnie for the sake of their child.

Mulamwah had previously shared that Sonnie had denied him access to see their daughter for years, which made this recent visit all the more significant.

Mulamwah and his wife Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

Fans react to Mulamwah’s family moment with daughter Keilah

The video of Mulamwah’s visit to his daughter divided opinions among fans. While many praised the co-parents for coming together for their child, others speculated about the comedian’s current relationship with Ruth K.