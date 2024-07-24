Mulamwah's wife Ruth K lands new job, months after earning degree

- Ruth K, the wife of comedian Mulamwah, reflected on blessings including son's birth and YouTube milestone.
- She announced plans to reduce online presence after receiving a new teaching job offer.
- She recently graduated with a bachelor's degree and shared achievements with followers.
Mulamwah's wife Ruth K reflected on the past and present year's blessings, such as their son's birth, relocating from the ghetto, and reaching a major YouTube milestone within just two months.
Ruth K, the wife of popular comedian Kendrick Mulamwah, has announced a significant change in her life.
Ruth shared that she plans to reduce her online presence after receiving a new job offer.
The mother of one recently celebrated the unveiling of her son's face with her husband and took to her YouTube page to share her exciting news with fans.
Ruth K's teaching career begins
In a video she shared on her YouTube channel, Ruth revealed that she has been offered a teaching position, which she considers a major blessing.
"I have been posted as a teacher, which is a blessing to me... I am so happy. When God's time arrives, it usually arrives, and no one says anything. He will bless you from all dimensions," she said expressing her gratitude and happiness.
This announcement follows Ruth's recent academic achievement. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education, Home Science, and Technology from the University of Eldoret in December 2023.
Ruth has been sharing her life journey and milestones with her followers, who have shown great support and enthusiasm for her accomplishments.
Ruth K to take a step back from social media for teaching job
Despite the joy of her new job, Ruth acknowledged that it might come with some drawbacks, particularly for her online presence.
She explained that her teaching responsibilities would limit the time she can spend creating content and engaging with her fans.
"The bad news is that people will see me online only a little. I will try to check in occasionally," she said.
Ruth K's lists her blessings
Ruth reflected on the blessings she has received in the past year, attributing her success to divine intervention. She thanked God for a year filled with significant achievements.
"Last year, God really blessed me. I graduated, that was the year we built Kalams, we had a celebration at home... It was a year of blessings," she shared.
2024 has also been a year of blessings for Ruth. She listed several positive developments, including moving to a new house away from the ghetto.
"2024 also came with its blessings. So far, Kalams arrived safely, God has given us a car, a German machine. We moved from the ghetto, and now we live in a nice place... God is blessing us a lot," she said.
Gratitude for YouTube success
Ruth also celebrated her rapid growth on YouTube channel which currently has 127,000 subscribers.
She expressed her gratitude to her fans and credited her success to their support and love. "Another blessing is reaching 100,000 YouTube subscribers in two months. It's God and your love. Thank you so much," she said.
In March 2024, Ruth shared a screenshot showcasing her earnings from YouTube, revealing that she received Sh298,000 as her first payment.
She encouraged women to work hard and trust in God, using her journey as an example of what can be achieved with determination and faith.