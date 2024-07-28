Don't cover up – Mulamwah vents as he accuses Carol Sonnie of lying

Mulamwah revealed that he last saw his daughter when she was just four months old and Caorol Sonnie’s claims that he has a good relationship with his daughter are simply cover-ups.

“I haven't seen my daughter. I last saw her when she was four months old. Don't cover up." Mulamwah clarified, coming close to dismissing Carol Sonnie as a liar.

He clarified that he has no relationship with his daughter but was willing to make things right despite the frustrations he is facing from the You Tuber.

“Hakuna haja ya kwenda kwa Jeff (Kuria) and saying 'Mulwah has a good relationship with his daughter. There is no relationship.

“You have sent me letters demanding sole custody yet out here I am being called a dead beat. There is a lot. Unless we all ease up, everything will flow.” Mulawah added.

Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

Hinting at his next steps, the comedian added that he will drive to go and see his daughter with Carol Sonnie.

He shared that seeing him with his daughter will mean that things are okay while the reverse will mean that his attempts to see his daughter and build a relationship with her have been futile, presumably frustrated the Keilah’s mother.

“Nitadrive niende kwao, I haven't gone there in years. If you see me with the baby know things are OK ,if not......" Mulamwah shared.

The comedian was setting the record straight in response to Sonnie’s claims during an interview with Jeff Kuria in which the mother of one claimed that her daughter had an 'OK' relationship with Mulamwah.

"Generally, how is his relationship with her, have you healed and finally allowed him to see his daughter ama you are still angry?" Jeff Kuria asked with Carol Sonnie responding with a laugh before clarifying.

"My relationship with my daughter is perfect. His relationship with her is sawa." Carol Sonnie stated.

Pulse Live Kenya