Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Clearing up any misconceptions, he set the record straight that he has never had a wedding before, contrary to what some might have believed.

In a candid conversation with Mpasho, he candidly shared his thoughts.

"I want to put this to rest once and for all—I've never walked down the aisle before, despite what rumors might say," Sam West clarified. "But here's the exciting part: very soon, I'll be stepping into a new chapter of my life with a wedding on the horizon."

Singer Vivian and hubby Sam west open up on the challenges of having a blended family Pulse Live Kenya

Vivian's relationship with Sam West didn't unfold as they had hoped, leading to a split that caught attention.

Vivian confirmed in an interview on Radio Jambo said that their relationship had been troubled, and Sam had too many expectations of her.

"When it comes to relationships especially nowadays they are unpredictable. Some things stopped working in our relationship, and that is why it broke. I think there was a lot of pent-up anger," Vivianne said during the interview.

She added that nowadays, people want to punish their partners for not being what they want them to be, which was a contributing factor to their break-up.

"There was a lot of betrayals. There are some things he wanted from me, and his patience run out. We were now getting into the next phase of our life," she said.

Vivian Ke with Hubby Sam West Pulse Live Kenya

In a previous social media post, Vivianne admitted to going through the blues and shared lessons she learned from the devastating split.

She revealed that she had lost her house and moved into a smaller one next to her mum, embraced love and support, and took personal responsibility for her mistakes.

Vivian admits music career crumbled when Sam West walked out of marriage

Singer Vivian, in an interview with media personality Lynn Ngugi on June 7, candidly revealed that everything in her life fell apart when she ended her relationship with her ex, Sam West.

She expressed that she was unprepared for the aftermath, particularly the loss of a partner she had grown accustomed to working with.

She further explained that she used to spend most of her time with Sam due to their working conditions, as he also served as her marketer.

Vivianne and Sam West Pulse Live Kenya

"Ideally, a proper marriage you have to synergize. You have to create a proper foundation but you also have to synergize. For me as a musician how I would handle things in a business perspective," Vivian said.

Vivian also revealed that she had a poor contract during that time, but fortunately, she managed to get out of it at the beginning of this year, 2023.

She then expressed that she is now a single mother once again, though she wished the breakup could have been more amicable.

