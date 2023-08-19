The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Fabian Simiyu

Vivian confirmed that Sam West walked out of their marriage.

Sam West
Sam West

Musician Viavian's ex Sam West, shared exciting news as he prepares for an upcoming wedding.

Recommended articles

Clearing up any misconceptions, he set the record straight that he has never had a wedding before, contrary to what some might have believed.

In a candid conversation with Mpasho, he candidly shared his thoughts.

"I want to put this to rest once and for all—I've never walked down the aisle before, despite what rumors might say," Sam West clarified. "But here's the exciting part: very soon, I'll be stepping into a new chapter of my life with a wedding on the horizon."

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Vivian and Sam west
Singer Vivian and Sam west Singer Vivian and hubby Sam west open up on the challenges of having a blended family Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

Vivian's relationship with Sam West didn't unfold as they had hoped, leading to a split that caught attention.

Vivian confirmed in an interview on Radio Jambo said that their relationship had been troubled, and Sam had too many expectations of her.

"When it comes to relationships especially nowadays they are unpredictable. Some things stopped working in our relationship, and that is why it broke. I think there was a lot of pent-up anger," Vivianne said during the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that nowadays, people want to punish their partners for not being what they want them to be, which was a contributing factor to their break-up.

"There was a lot of betrayals. There are some things he wanted from me, and his patience run out. We were now getting into the next phase of our life," she said.

Vivian Ke with Sam West
Vivian Ke with Sam West Vivian Ke with Hubby Sam West Pulse Live Kenya

READ: We are in a tough space-Singer Vivianne opens on not being in good terms with hubby Sam West

In a previous social media post, Vivianne admitted to going through the blues and shared lessons she learned from the devastating split.

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed that she had lost her house and moved into a smaller one next to her mum, embraced love and support, and took personal responsibility for her mistakes.

Singer Vivian, in an interview with media personality Lynn Ngugi on June 7, candidly revealed that everything in her life fell apart when she ended her relationship with her ex, Sam West.

She expressed that she was unprepared for the aftermath, particularly the loss of a partner she had grown accustomed to working with.

She further explained that she used to spend most of her time with Sam due to their working conditions, as he also served as her marketer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Viviann and Sam West
Viviann and Sam West Vivianne and Sam West Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

"Ideally, a proper marriage you have to synergize. You have to create a proper foundation but you also have to synergize. For me as a musician how I would handle things in a business perspective," Vivian said.

Vivian also revealed that she had a poor contract during that time, but fortunately, she managed to get out of it at the beginning of this year, 2023.

She then expressed that she is now a single mother once again, though she wished the breakup could have been more amicable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivian candidly stated that the separation process was somewhat hostile as Sam walked out of the marriage, despite her having done the same earlier in their marriage.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Hamisa Mobetto opens up on genuinely loving Diamond & first baby daddy Majizzo

Hamisa Mobetto opens up on genuinely loving Diamond & first baby daddy Majizzo

PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

Bahati's 'Salome' & 5 other songs released this week

Bahati's 'Salome' & 5 other songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

'I feel used,' Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux