Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

The mother of one confirmed in an interview on Radio Jambo said that their relationship had been troubled, and Sam had too many expectations of her.

"When it comes to relationships especially nowadays they are unpredictable. Some things stopped working in our relationship, and that is why it broke. I think there was a lot of pent-up anger," Vivianne said during the interview.

She added that nowadays, people want to punish their partners for not being what they want them to be, which was a contributing factor to their break-up.

"There was a lot of betrayals. There are some things he wanted from me, and his patience run out. We were now getting into the next phase of our life," she said.

In a previous social media post, Vivianne admitted to going through the blues and shared lessons she learned from the devastating split. She revealed that she had lost her house and moved into a smaller one next to her mum, embraced love and support, and took personal responsibility for her mistakes.

Despite the challenges, Vivianne found solace in her new friends and community, saying, "Lost all old friends found new community and loving them better. Kept moving and still moving. You too can start again."

Vivianne and Sam West had asked for prayers for their marriage in 2020, saying social media had painted an image of perfect marriages.

"Expectations and control took over our relationship. We are in a tough space and to be honest, we are hoping we will overcome the current challenge. This is not a joke," Vivianne had written in a social media post.

