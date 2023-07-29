Samidoh to visit Edday Nderitu amidst marriage turmoil

The news comes amidst a tumultuous period in the artist's personal life, following the publicized affair with nominated senator Karen Nyamu, which has caused tensions within his family.

His now estranged wife, Edday Nderitu, officially announced their break-up on July 22.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Samidoh set to perform in the U.S.

A credible source revealed to Nairobi News that Samidoh plans to travel to the U.S. for performances in December, providing the opportunity for a long-awaited meeting with his children during the Christmas festive season.

The musician, currently on a tour in Europe, is set to perform in the United States in December, where Edday and children have been residing.

Edday Nderitu reveals she's raising kids alone

ADVERTISEMENT

Edday Nderitu, who publicly announced her decision to separate Samidoh after 15 years of marriage, traveled to the United States with their three children in May 2023.

Pulse Live Kenya

She clarified that she is not in a polygamous marriage, adding that she walked out and left Mugithi singer Samidoh to whoever needed him more.

She added that she made a conscious decision to extract herself from the ;toxic environment' due to the 'unbelievable behavior displayed.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Nyamu's relationship with Samidoh

At the heart of the couple’s troubles is nominated Senator Karen Nyamu who Edday has referred to in the past, including when she first made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous union.

Pulse Live Kenya

As Samidoh warmed up to Karen Nyamu with their love catching public attention and their photos doing rounds on social media in February 2023, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT