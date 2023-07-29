The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh to visit Edday Nderitu amidst marriage turmoil

Lynet Okumu

Samidoh and Edday Nderitu have 3 children together

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki

Renowned Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, is scheduled to reunite with his children towards the end of 2023.

Recommended articles

The news comes amidst a tumultuous period in the artist's personal life, following the publicized affair with nominated senator Karen Nyamu, which has caused tensions within his family.

His now estranged wife, Edday Nderitu, officially announced their break-up on July 22.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Karen Nyamu's heartfelt prayer for Samidoh & Edday amid fallout rumours

A credible source revealed to Nairobi News that Samidoh plans to travel to the U.S. for performances in December, providing the opportunity for a long-awaited meeting with his children during the Christmas festive season.

The musician, currently on a tour in Europe, is set to perform in the United States in December, where Edday and children have been residing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edday Nderitu, who publicly announced her decision to separate Samidoh after 15 years of marriage, traveled to the United States with their three children in May 2023.

Edday Nderitu, Samidoh and their daughter
Edday Nderitu, Samidoh and their daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I am raising kids alone & not in any polygamous marriage – Edday Nderitu confirms

She clarified that she is not in a polygamous marriage, adding that she walked out and left Mugithi singer Samidoh to whoever needed him more.

She added that she made a conscious decision to extract herself from the ;toxic environment' due to the 'unbelievable behavior displayed.'

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of the couple’s troubles is nominated Senator Karen Nyamu who Edday has referred to in the past, including when she first made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous union.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

DETAILS: Nominations are now Open for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

As Samidoh warmed up to Karen Nyamu with their love catching public attention and their photos doing rounds on social media in February 2023, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen, who shares two children with the artist, has openly shared their relationship on social media, showcasing family moments with Samidoh and the children.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh50 million it is - Eric Omondi explains the price of seeing his daughter's face

Sh50 million it is - Eric Omondi explains the price of seeing his daughter's face

Samidoh to visit Edday Nderitu amidst marriage turmoil

Samidoh to visit Edday Nderitu amidst marriage turmoil

Guardian Angel - If I get opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I'll thank God

Guardian Angel - If I get opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I'll thank God

Isn’t love supposed to be gentle and kind - Betty Kyallo handles suitor

Isn’t love supposed to be gentle and kind - Betty Kyallo handles suitor

How Obinna’s first 10/10 show went down: celebrities and fans react

How Obinna’s first 10/10 show went down: celebrities and fans react

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested, & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested, & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zuchu longing for her 'Honey' & 6 other tunes released this week

Zuchu longing for her 'Honey' & 6 other tunes released this week

Meet Marya Okoth: 'A Nurse Toto' receptionist with nauseating attitude

Meet Marya Okoth: 'A Nurse Toto' receptionist with nauseating attitude

Citizen TV announces Willis Raburu's replacement for 10/10 show

Citizen TV announces Willis Raburu's replacement for 10/10 show

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Veteran producer Tedd Josiah

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Jomo Kenyatta Jr

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family