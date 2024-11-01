Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

The former manager of Mugiithi artist Samidoh, is currently in police custody following accusations of mismanaging security deposits intended for his former client.

Moses Marite, who was closely associated with Samidoh for over five years, was arrested in Sagana after alleged mishandling of payments meant to secure performances by the musician.

Misappropriation of security deposits

Marite's troubles began after a Sagana-based marketer, alleged that Samidoh was never informed of a Sh100,000 deposit paid to Marite for an upcoming show.

According to the marketer, Marite had received the payment as Samidoh's representative but failed to account for it.

This incident reportedly forms part of a broader pattern, which is believed to have led to the dismissal of Marite from his role as Samidoh's manager.

Samidoh parted ways with Marite in September 2024, announcing that the latter was no longer authorised to transact any business on his behalf.

“It is with regret that I inform you that Marite is not authorised to act on my behalf,” Samidoh stated, marking the end of their long-standing association.

Legal proceedings begin

Following his arrest, Marite was arraigned on 22 October at Kirinyaga Court, where he reportedly did not contest the charges against him.

In response to his detention, Marite's friends have initiated efforts to raise his cash bail of Sh100,000.

Marite speaks after being fired, offers apology

After his dismissal, Marite acknowledged the challenges faced during his time as manager, offering an apology for any mistakes made along the way.

“My sincere apologies to you for instances where I have wronged you and your brand knowingly or unknowingly as I carried out my duties,” he said.

Despite the professional breakup, Marite remains hopeful for the future and promised to resolve any pending business matters with clients.

“To clients, it’s my belief everything proceeds tentatively as planned. To the few special cases with concerns, I promise I will amicably resolve your issues at a personal level before the due dates of your booked dates,” he assured.