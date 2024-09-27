Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

In a message, Marite expressed gratitude and humility following the termination of his services, which was announced publicly by Samidoh Entertainment.

An unexpected departure

The sudden decision to part ways with Marite has sparked widespread speculation in the entertainment industry, especially considering his close professional and personal relationship with Samidoh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The termination notice issued by Samidoh Entertainment declared that Marite was no longer authorised to represent or conduct business on behalf of the musician, effective immediately.

The notice came in the wake of rumours suggesting that Marite had allegedly been using Samidoh's name to solicit money from various entertainment venues without the artist’s knowledge.

Pulse Live Kenya

While these claims remain unconfirmed, the fallout has surprised many who viewed Marite as a key figure in Samidoh's rise to fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marite's response

In response to the news, Marite took to social media to express his feelings about the end of his managerial duties. In a statement, he began by thanking Samidoh for the trust and opportunity to manage his career.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Samidoh, HSC, for trusting me and according me the opportunity to be part of his great band. Every opportunity to serve is a gift; thank you for allowing me to unwrap it with you,” Marite wrote.

He also acknowledged the challenges faced during his time as manager, offering an apology for any mistakes made along the way. “My sincere apologies to you for instances where I have wronged you and your brand knowingly or unknowingly as I carried out my duties,” he added.

Samidoh and Moses Marite Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking to the future

Despite the professional breakup, Marite remains hopeful for the future and promised to resolve any pending business matters with clients.

“To clients, it’s my belief everything proceeds tentatively as planned. To the few special cases with concerns, I promise I will amicably resolve your issues at a personal level before the due dates of your booked dates,” he assured.

Reflecting on the journey, Marite acknowledged the highs and lows of working with Samidoh and the fans who supported them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya