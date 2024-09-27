The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Amos Robi

Marite acknowledged the highs and lows of working with Samidoh and the fans who supported them.

Samidoh and his former manager Moses Marite


Moses Kimani Marite, the longtime manager of popular Mugithi star Samidoh, has broken his silence after being dismissed from his role.

In a message, Marite expressed gratitude and humility following the termination of his services, which was announced publicly by Samidoh Entertainment.

The sudden decision to part ways with Marite has sparked widespread speculation in the entertainment industry, especially considering his close professional and personal relationship with Samidoh.

The termination notice issued by Samidoh Entertainment declared that Marite was no longer authorised to represent or conduct business on behalf of the musician, effective immediately.

The notice came in the wake of rumours suggesting that Marite had allegedly been using Samidoh's name to solicit money from various entertainment venues without the artist’s knowledge.


Samidoh and his former manager Moses Marite

While these claims remain unconfirmed, the fallout has surprised many who viewed Marite as a key figure in Samidoh's rise to fame.

In response to the news, Marite took to social media to express his feelings about the end of his managerial duties. In a statement, he began by thanking Samidoh for the trust and opportunity to manage his career.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Samidoh, HSC, for trusting me and according me the opportunity to be part of his great band. Every opportunity to serve is a gift; thank you for allowing me to unwrap it with you,” Marite wrote.

He also acknowledged the challenges faced during his time as manager, offering an apology for any mistakes made along the way. “My sincere apologies to you for instances where I have wronged you and your brand knowingly or unknowingly as I carried out my duties,” he added.


Samidoh and Moses Marite
Despite the professional breakup, Marite remains hopeful for the future and promised to resolve any pending business matters with clients.

“To clients, it’s my belief everything proceeds tentatively as planned. To the few special cases with concerns, I promise I will amicably resolve your issues at a personal level before the due dates of your booked dates,” he assured.

Reflecting on the journey, Marite acknowledged the highs and lows of working with Samidoh and the fans who supported them.


Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki

“Change in life is inevitable. I have hit the ceiling. I therefore wish this great brand/band the very best going forward, and I believe without doubt it will continue to thrive as it always has,” he concluded.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
